There was a public backlash last year when it emerged that a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, had furloughed staff through the Coronavirus Job Rentention Scheme. The scheme paid 80% of their wages up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

Speaking at the time, former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan said: “I believe there is a moral issue around an industry like football that has been awash with money.

"I think there is a situation here where football has to look at itself and say ‘do I really, just because the government is offering its teat, have to nuzzle on that?’.

St James's Park.

“’Do I really have to take that money, that £2,500 per employee or 80% of it, to support myself?’. I don’t think they should do it.

“I think it’s an awful look for football, and I think it’s awful Premier League footballers are being paid £250,000 to £500,000-a-week, and the government’s having to support Premier League clubs.”

Liverpool and Tottenham reversed their decisions, but owner Mike Ashley and the club’s hierarchy were seemingly undeterred.

Official figures showed that United claimed between £100,001 and £250,000 up to June this year, when the club took an amount between £25,001 and £50,000. Newcastle’s most recent accounts, for the year ending July 31, 2020, revealed that the club had banked almost £1.2million in the first few months of the scheme, which was aimed at safeguarding jobs through the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme ends today, having reportedly cost the Government around £70billion.

