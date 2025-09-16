Newcastle United v Barcelona injury news: The latest from both camps including news on Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey.

Both Eddie Howe and Hansi Flick have a number of injury concerns to deal with ahead of their meeting in the Champions League at St James’ Park on Thursday. Newcastle United and Barcelona will be without some key players for that game.

Lamine Yamal is the biggest name set to miss out on Thursday night, but he won’t be the only Barcelona player to be forced to watch their teammates in action on Tyneside. Here, we take a look at the latest injury news from both camps ahead of the Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Barcelona injury news v Newcastle United

Gavi - out

A knee injury has sidelined Gavi for Barcelona’s last two matches. The young Spaniard won’t feature this week.

Alejandro Balde - out

Balde has suffered a hamstring injury and whilst he is not expected to be a long-term absentee, the clash against Newcastle United will come too early for the 21-year-old.

Lamine Yamal - out

Yamal has been ruled-out of featuring at St James’ Park. Yamal was injured ahead of going on international duty with Spain and then missed Barcelona’s 6-0 win over Valencia on Sunday.

Speaking ahead of that match, Flick bemoaned the amount of minutes that Yamal was exposed to whilst away with his country. “Lamine will not be available [against Valencia] - it's a pity,” said Flick. "He played with the national team despite pain.

“He had problems, played 79 and 73 minutes, and didn't even train between matches because of this pain. That is not really taking care of the players, is it? It is not.

“Spain, they have the best team in the world, best players in the world. In every position they are unbelievably good.

"So, maybe they will also want to take care of our players, our young players, but it's like they are doing this [to them]. This is what I can say and I'm really sad about this."

Marc Andre Ter Stegen - out

Ter Stegen has suffered a long-term injury and won’t feature against Newcastle United.

Frenkie de Jong - doubt

De Jong has been suffering with a groin injury of late and is a doubt to feature on Tyneside.

Newcastle United injury news v Barcelona

Yoane Wissa - out

Wissa will still have to wait for his Newcastle United and Champions League debut after sustaining an injury on international duty that will keep him out of action. Wissa missed Saturday’s win over Wolves after suffering the issue in the dying stages of DR Congo’s defeat against Senegal.

Wissa won’t feature against Barcelona and whilst Howe didn’t have an official update on his injury following Saturday’s win, reports have emerged suggesting that he will be out of action for a number of weeks.

Jacob Ramsey - out

Ramsey was substituted at half-time of their draw with Leeds United before the international break after suffering a blow to the ankle during the first half. He also missed Saturday’s win over Wolves and is not expected to return to action until after next month’s international break.

Jamaal Lascelles - out

Lascelles has not been named in Newcastle United’s ‘List A’ squad and thus is not able to feature against Barcelona.