Newcastle United v Barcelona: TV channel, kick-off time and injury news as Newcastle United’s 2025/26 Champions League gets underway at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s Champions League campaign gets underway tonight when the reigning Spanish champions Barcelona visit St James’ Park. Tonight’s game promises to be a hugely entertaining affair between two clubs with history in this competition.

Eddie Howe’s side will hope that they can use their experiences, albeit very brief, from their last campaign in the Champions League to enjoy a more successful venture this time round. Barcelona, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals of last season’s competition before falling to Inter Milan over two legs in a very entertaining encounter.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Barcelona:

When is Newcastle United v Barcelona?

The Champions League clash between Newcastle United and Barcelona will kick-off at 8pm tonight. Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg will take charge of the game and will be assisted by fellow countrymen Mahbod Beigi and Andreas Soderkvist at St James’ Park.

Is Newcastle United v Barcelona on TV?

Yes, the clash will be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. Coverage on TNT Sports 1 will begin at 7pm. The match can also be streamed online through Discovery+.

How else can Newcastle United v Barcelona be followed live?

BBC Radio 5 Live will have live radio commentary of the match. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold at St James' Park online.

The match is sold-out and there are no tickets left to purchase.

Revamped Champions League format - explained

Tonight’s match will mark Newcastle United’s debut in the revamped Champions League. The Magpies will play eight league phase matches against eight different opponents with their position in the final table determining if they qualify for the knockout stage for the first time ever or not.

Following their clash with Barcelona, Howe’s side will play Union Saint-Gilloise (a), Benfica (h), Athletic Club (h), Marseille (a), Bayer Leverkusen (a), PSV Eindhoven (h) and PSG (a). Finishing in the top-eight will guarantee a straight passage into the round of 16 stage. If Newcastle United finish between 9th and 24th, then they will have to play an extra knockout game to qualify for the last 16.

A finish between 25th and 36th in the table will mean they exit the competition. Last season, the first year the new format had been played, Club Brugge were the final qualifiers for the knockout stage having picked up 11 points from their eight matches.

Newcastle United injury news

New signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey will not feature tonight. Both players missed the 1-0 win over Wolves at the weekend through injury and are not expected to feature until next month at the earliest.

Wissa suffered a knee injury whilst on duty with DR Congo, whilst Ramsey suffered an ankle injury against Leeds United before the international break. Jamaal Lascelles is also not eligible to feature after being left out of Newcastle United’s ‘A List’ squad.

Anthony Gordon, though, can feature as his domestic ban does not carry over into European competitions.