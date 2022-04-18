newcastle-united/best-performance-of-the-season-newcastle-united-player-ratings-as-man-of-the-match-outshines-bruno-guimaraes-3657457">Newcastle came from behind to secure a 2-1 win deep into stoppage time as Bruno Guimaraes’ brace cancelled out Ademola Lookman’s opener.

It was the first time The Magpies had beaten Leicester at home since 2014.

And Rodgers, who was linked with the Newcastle job following Steve Bruce’s dismissal back in October, quickly gave credit to the job Eddie Howe has done at the club.

“I’m so happy for the people here, the supporters,” Rodgers said after the game. “It’s always a great feeling I think when you come to here.

“It is one of the cities and grounds that I have really enjoyed coming up with whether it be Swansea, Liverpool or Leicester.

“It’s great for the supporters because the passion here is incredible and Eddie has come in and made a very good start. He’s made some really good signings and obviously that gives a great hope to the supporters.”

The Easter Sunday win takes United 12 points clear of the relegation zone with six games remaining, effectively securing their safety.

“I’m pretty sure they’ll look to build on it in the summer but this is one of the iconic football clubs in Britain and I think everyone would feel that if you can get it going here it will be a special place,” Rodgers added.

“There was a great atmosphere in the game, we’re just disappointed with the result. Performance wise we were good and congratulations to Newcastle.”

