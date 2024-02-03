Newcastle United are back in action on Saturday when they take on strugglers Luton Town in their bid to make it back-to-back wins. Though, both teams picked up statement wins last time out, with the Magpies defeating Aston Villa and Luton thrashing Brighton.

Eddie Howe and his men know they need to find consistency if they want to qualify for Europe again this season, and they must box off should-be home wins like this one. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.

Ederson links

Newcastle reportedly considered paying a hefty fee to land a South American talent during the January transfer window. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Atalanta midfielder Ederson was a target for the Magpies.

It's claimed Newcastle were willing to pay £34.2million to land the midfielder at the back end of the window, but the Italian club were reluctant to sell. Financial Fair Play restrictions put question marks on the rumour, but Ederson may well remain a target for the winter window, while he has regularly been linked with other Premier League clubs over recent months.

Dubravka contract claim