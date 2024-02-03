Newcastle United battle transfer 'reluctance' amid fresh contract claim
All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Newcastle United as they prepare to face Luton Town.
Newcastle United are back in action on Saturday when they take on strugglers Luton Town in their bid to make it back-to-back wins. Though, both teams picked up statement wins last time out, with the Magpies defeating Aston Villa and Luton thrashing Brighton.
Eddie Howe and his men know they need to find consistency if they want to qualify for Europe again this season, and they must box off should-be home wins like this one. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding St James' Park.
Ederson links
Newcastle reportedly considered paying a hefty fee to land a South American talent during the January transfer window. According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Atalanta midfielder Ederson was a target for the Magpies.
It's claimed Newcastle were willing to pay £34.2million to land the midfielder at the back end of the window, but the Italian club were reluctant to sell. Financial Fair Play restrictions put question marks on the rumour, but Ederson may well remain a target for the winter window, while he has regularly been linked with other Premier League clubs over recent months.
Dubravka contract claim
Former Newcastle favourite Shay Given believes Martin Dubravka may be within his right to demand a new contract before long amid fine form in Nick Pope's absence through injury. “What you would say is all he can do is control what he can control and he’s playing really well," Given told the Chronicle. “So he’d be well within his rights, if he finishes this season as the number one, to actually go and knock on the door and say ‘I want to stay and extend my contract’.” Dubravka's current contract is set to expire in 2025.