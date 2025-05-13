Eddie Howe is anticipating a ‘big’ summer transfer window for Newcastle United.

Newcastle have limited their transfer spending in recent windows but have still managed to be competitive on the pitch.

With two games left in the season, The Magpies sit third in the Premier League table and will be looking to secure Champions League qualification to add to their Carabao Cup trophy won in March.

In addition to reduced spending, Newcastle have also managed to recoup some funds through the sales of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly. Almiron re-joined Atlanta United for £10million in January while Kelly is set to complete a £20million permanent transfer to Juventus this summer after triggering an obligation to buy clause in his loan.

Newcastle need three more points from their final two matches to effectively guarantee Champions League qualification, regardless of results elsewhere. But they may have to see the season without some key players.

Lewis Hall and Matt Targett have been ruled out for the remainder of the season while head coach Eddie Howe is unsure whether the likes of Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and Joe Willock will feature in the final two games. The Magpies are also assessing the fitness of Sven Botman after he was withdrawn early against Chelsea on his first start in over three months.

Eddie Howe makes ‘big’ Newcastle United summer transfer window claim

Looking ahead to the final two games of the season against Arsenal and Everton as well as the summer transfer window, which opens initially on June 1, Howe said: “I think we’re missing some big players. Whenever you do that, there’s a gap [in quality].

“I thought the lads that came in did really well, they filled that gap superbly, and from my perspective, that’s what you’re looking for. You want people to step up and show their qualities, and when you’re bringing in people like Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon, they’re top-class players. I thought they both played well, but below that, of course we’re now slightly stretched.

“We’ll see if we can get a couple of players back. Of course, and I’ve made no attempt to hide from this fact, the summer window will be a big window for us.”

What transfers will Newcastle United look to do this summer?

Newcastle tried to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace last summer for around £60million but were unable to strike a deal. They retain an interest in the England defender, who could be available for a lower fee as he enters the final year of his contract at St James’ Park.

Goalkeeper James Trafford is also a player very much liked by those at Newcastle after they attempted to sign him last summer. Burnley’s promotion to the Premier League is likely to make a deal difficult to do, but The Gazette understands the two clubs have recently held provisional talks ahead of the summer window.

A right-winger is also an area Howe admitted Newcastle would look to strengthen after selling Almiron. While Jacob Murphy has been in impressive form this season, he lacks natural competition on the right with Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes both preferring to play on the left.

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo is a player The Magpies admire but it would have to come at the right price. Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers has been cited as in ideal signing for the club but the Brazilian, who has a £62million release clause, looks likely to join Manchester United at this stage.

Marc Guehi is admired by Newcastle United. | Getty Images

Eddie Howe quizzed on Newcastle United’s transfer spending power

While Howe has claimed it would be a ‘big window’ for Newcastle this summer, he was unable to commit on the specifics of the club’s spending power.

The Magpies boss said he had ‘no idea’ if the club could afford to commit £65million or more to signing a single player this summer despite being willing to do so on Guehi last August.

“We've not been afraid historically if the money's there to sign a big player, i.e. Alex [Isak],” Howe said. “For me, that was big money at the time and it still is big money in anyone's world but we felt he was the right player to spend that money on, so I'm more than happy to do that if that's the right thing and it has the biggest effect for the team and for the squad.

"But I don't think I can give you a clear answer now on what direction we will go because we don't know everything that we need to know.”

In terms of sales, Howe added: “Potentially, we'll always try and make the best decision for the club and for the individual player."

Newcastle United have already agreed three summer transfers - two in, one out

Newcastle’s only major transfer agreed ahead of the summer will see Kelly leave to join Juventus following an initial loan spell.

But the club have also agreed two signings at Under-21s level.

Vakhtang Salia is set to join the club from Dinamo Tbilisi when he turns 18 in August while the club are also understood to have agreed a free transfer that will see teenage winger Antonio Cordeo join following the expiration of his contract at Malaga in July.

The Magpies may also look to take advantage of the early June transfer window as it comes before the PSR deadline on June 30.

After June 30, the club will enter a new PSR cycle that will enable them to invest further into the squad.