Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest head into Saturday's Premier League clash at the City Ground (5:30pm kick-off) with several injury concerns.

The Magpies are going through a well-documented injury crisis. Despite Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes returning during the 4-4 draw against Luton Town on Saturday, Eddie Howe's side were dealt a fresh blow with Anthony Gordon forced off with an ankle injury.

Top scorer Alexander Isak has also been ruled out for a few weeks with a groin issue but the likes of Joe Willock and Jamaal Lascelles are understood to be closing in on returns. Isak scored twice on Newcastle's last visit to the City Ground with a stoppage time penalty sealing a 2-1 win.

But Forest have some injury concerns of their own with top scorer Chris Wood ruled out for an extended period with a hamstring injury. That will come as welcome news for Newcastle with Wood scoring a hat-trick against his former side at St James' Park on Boxing Day.

Morgan Gibbs-White, who also caused Newcastle serious problems in that 3-1 win is a fitness concern for Saturday's match after he struggled to complete Wednesday's penalty shoot-out win over Bristol City in the FA Cup fourth round.

The midfielder gestured to come off but was unable to with Forest having made all of their substitutions, which included withdrawing Gonzalo Montiel due to injury.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo admitted Gibbs-White was struggling during extra-time along with defender Felipe as the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

“Let’s see," he said. "We had players struggling, especially with extra-time and all these issues. Let’s assess them and see how they are.

“Morgan was struggling, and Felipe. And for players who have been out so long it is tough to play extra-time.

“The decision [on team selection] was the only possible way to manage the situation we are in now, to try to protect players who are returning. We have to measure the minutes they are on the pitch. At the same time, we also have to manage the players coming back from long absences.

“But the response was good in this aspect. It was tough but the attitude and the character to never give up makes me very happy.”

Forest also have several players away at the African Cup of Nations and therefore unavailable to feature in the Premier League this weekend.

Here are all the doubts and players ruled out for Saturday's match at the City Ground...

