After beating treble-winners Manchester City 1-0 in the third-round at St James’ Park, Newcastle’s reward was an away tie against Carabao Cup holders Manchester United at Old Trafford. The tie will take place on October 31 or November 1 with the television schedule yet to be decided.

Newcastle were beaten 2-0 by Man United in last season’s Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

While Magpies head coach Eddie Howe admitted it was not the draw his side wanted after knocking out a difficult opponent in Man City, he did admit his side would have to ‘get used to it’ in order to remain competitive on all fronts.

“It’s another top team but we’ve proved tonight that we’ve made changes to the group and we’ve won a very difficult game so I’m sure Manchester United will be equally as difficult but we’ll try and win,” he told NUFC TV.

“It’s the only way that we can view it [to win]. We’ll get to that game when we get to it, we don’t know where we’ll be in terms of our team, players and the selection of players we’ll have available.

“The way we’re going and the competitions we’re in, we’re playing elite teams all the time and we have to get used to it. It’s the only way we improve ourselves.