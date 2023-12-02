Newcastle United boss hits back at Erik ten Hag Man Utd 'advantage' claim
Newcastle United v Manchester United: Eddie Howe has responded to Erik ten Hag's 'advantage' claims following the midweek Champions League fixtures.
Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag feels his side are at a disadvantage following Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League.
24-hours earlier, Newcastle drew 1-1 at Paris Saint-Germain and head into Saturday's match against Man United looking to claim a sixth successive Premier League win at St James' Park. But with one extra day to prepare for the match, ten Hag suggested Newcastle have a potential advantage over his side.
Explaining the turnaround after the Champions League trip to Turkey, the Man United boss told MUTV: "That is not in our advantage so that's why we manage this, how we do it now.
"Quickly back. We played Sunday, we played tonight and Saturday is our next fixture so we have to be ready for that." We know that's a tough game, a totally different game, but it's an open game.
"It is definitely a very compact team. Very good at pressing. You don't get spaces. You don't create so many chances against them and you have to be very good in transition at a high intensity so we know we have to prepare for that."
Both sides have several injury concerns heading into the match. Newcastle are set to be without at least 11 first-team players at St James' Park on Saturday evening (8pm kick-off).
And in response to the Man United boss' comments, Howe said: "We have been in the situation the other way around. It is difficult when another team may have a day, two days, three days ahead of you.
"When you are looking at our season this year, and the teams that are in Europe, you're always at a disadvantage to the other Premier League teams who aren't playing in Europe, but when you get into the rhythm of playing, it does not make that much difference in my opinion."
Newcastle have won both matches against Manchester United since losing the Carabao Cup final 2-0 at Wembley Stadium back in February. Howe's side beat The Red Devils 2-0 at St James' Park last season before winning 3-0 at Old Trafford in the Carabao Cup last month. Newcastle have not beaten Manchester United three times in a row in over a century.