Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag feels his side are at a disadvantage following Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

24-hours earlier, Newcastle drew 1-1 at Paris Saint-Germain and head into Saturday's match against Man United looking to claim a sixth successive Premier League win at St James' Park. But with one extra day to prepare for the match, ten Hag suggested Newcastle have a potential advantage over his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Explaining the turnaround after the Champions League trip to Turkey, the Man United boss told MUTV: "That is not in our advantage so that's why we manage this, how we do it now.

"Quickly back. We played Sunday, we played tonight and Saturday is our next fixture so we have to be ready for that." We know that's a tough game, a totally different game, but it's an open game.

"It is definitely a very compact team. Very good at pressing. You don't get spaces. You don't create so many chances against them and you have to be very good in transition at a high intensity so we know we have to prepare for that."

Both sides have several injury concerns heading into the match. Newcastle are set to be without at least 11 first-team players at St James' Park on Saturday evening (8pm kick-off).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And in response to the Man United boss' comments, Howe said: "We have been in the situation the other way around. It is difficult when another team may have a day, two days, three days ahead of you.

"When you are looking at our season this year, and the teams that are in Europe, you're always at a disadvantage to the other Premier League teams who aren't playing in Europe, but when you get into the rhythm of playing, it does not make that much difference in my opinion."