The Three Lions were relegated from their Nations League group following a 1-0 defeat against Italy on Friday night.

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and European Championship final in 2021, but performances and results in the Nations League in 2022 have led to speculation regarding his future.

Meanwhile, Howe has been flourishing at Newcastle since taking charge last November. The 44-year-old helped United climb out of relegation danger and up to 11th in the Premier League despite the club winning just one of its opening 20 league matches.

Eddie Howe, Manager of Newcastle United, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Southgate remains in charge for the time being and is likely to manage England at the upcoming 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but Howe is being tipped as his successor once the managerial position becomes vacant.

The Newcastle boss has seen his odds shorten from 4/1 to 9/4 favourite following England’s latest disappointment.

Former favourite Graham Potter has seen his odds drift to 13/2 to succeed Southgate following his appointment at Chelsea while former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is third favourite at 8/1.

In their last five matches, England have lost twice to Hungary, including a 4-0 humiliation at Molineux, drawn with Germany and Italy before losing to the Euro 2020 champions on Friday.