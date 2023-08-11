New guidelines given to match officials over stoppage time being added could see matches last over 100 minutes on a regular basis in the Premier League this coming season. The recent Community Shield match between Arsenal and Manchester City lasted 103 minutes with The Gunners winning on penalties following a 101st minute equaliser from Leandro Trossard.

Man City boss Pep Guardiola was critical of the new approach to stoppage time following the match and Newcastle head coach Howe also isn’t fully in favour of the system that was initially introduced at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

“It’s new and I think anything new takes time to adjust to,” Howe told The Gazette. “I wouldn’t say I’m massively for it to be honest in sense of the extra time.

“I’m for the game flowing and being managed correctly, the needless stoppages and gamesmanship which we all do, let’s be honest, we all do.

“I think it’s a push in the right direction to make the game quicker for the viewers and the people who come to the game.”

With Newcastle competing in the Champions League this coming season and the added strain that will put on his squad, Howe admitted he was slightly concerned over the prospect of games lasting longer.

“The stoppage time I’m a little bit uncomfortable with because it extends the game where a 90 minute game turns potentially into a 100 minute game and, as we all say, the demand on players is higher than it has ever been, the game is quicker than it has ever been,” the United head coach added.

“For us now, going into another competition, it’s another added stress and demand on our squad. I’ve gone through a lot of things there but that’s sort of my initial feeling.”