It’s set to be a busy summer at St. James’ Park, according to Football Manager.

As Newcastle United get used to being the richest club in world football, supporters will be understandably excited to see which direction the club heads in under their new ownership.

In the short term, avoiding relegation is the main priority this season, although things are looking good in that regard after a massive recent upturn in form.

But how will Eddie Howe look to use the Toon Army’s vast wealth over the coming months?

We took to Football Manager 2022 to find out.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look into the future by fast forwarding to the end of the summer 2022 transfer window.

After a huge summer of spending, it’s all change on Tyneside, and we’ve rounded up every deal that the game predicts Newcastle will complete below...

1. Bryan Cristante - £24m The Italian midfielder arrives in the north east from AS Roma to become the Toon Army’s first major signing of the summer. Photo Sales

2. Otavio - £27.5m The Portuguese playmaker costs a princely sum but brings quality to Howe’s attacking lineup after signing from FC Porto. Photo Sales

3. Gabriel Paulista - £22.5m Once of Arsenal, Gabriel is back in England after a decent spell with Valencia. Photo Sales

4. Idrissa Gana Gueye - £22.5m Another player set for a second run in the Premier League, ex-Everton midfielder Gueye leaves PSG to link up with the Magpies. Photo Sales