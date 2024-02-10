Nottingham Forest will be without several key players and have one injury doubt for Saturday's Premier League clash against Newcastle United (5:30pm kick-off).

Forest will be without Gonzalo Montiel after the right-back was forced off in the final minutes of normal time in the FA Cup fourth round penalty shoot-out win over Bristol City in midweek. Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White also picked up a knock in the game and will be subject to a late fitness test.

Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo said in his pre-match press conference: “[Gibbs-White] had some pain and discomfort. We still have to assess him.

“We have some knocks and some situations that cause problems. We have Gonzalo out, he is not going to be involved tomorrow, and some players have issues that we still have to assess.

“Gonzalo felt something in his hamstring on a run in the last minutes before we took him off. He felt some discomfort. He will have the scan at 7pm today. He is not available for tomorrow, but we will have to wait and see.”

Forest are also without trio Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare and Willy Boly due to the African Cup of Nations while former Newcastle striker Chris Wood will miss the game on Saturday evening with a hamstring injury.

Wood came back to haunt Newcastle the last time the sides met as he scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win for Forest at St James' Park.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe admitted he is 'pleased' Wood is not available to face his side at the City Ground. "Chris on the day did very, very well and it was no surprise for us because we know his quality," Howe said. "He was a brilliant signing for us and helped keep us in the division when we were in a difficult situation but we'll be pleased [he's not available]."

Newcastle head into the game with several injury issues with Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak ruled out with respective ankle and groin issues. Joe Willock and Elliot Anderson are also unavailable as they continue their rehabilitation while former Nottingham Forest defender Jamaal Lascelles is a doubt with a calf issue.

