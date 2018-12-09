Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez on DeAndre Yedlin's controversial red card - and whether he'll appeal it

Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is adamant Mike Dean’s decision to send DeAndre Yedlin off against Wolves was the wrong decision.

The score line was at poised at 1-1 following first-half goals from Diogo Jota and Ayoze Perez when Yedlin got himself in a tangle with Jota on the left-hand side of the penalty.

Dean, with no hesitation, went straight to his back pocket, however people are torn on whether it was the right decision with captain Jamaal Lascelles appearing to be the last man back.

The Magpies went on to lose the game in devastating fashion following Matt Doherty’s 94th-minute winner in front of the Gallowgate End.

The 58-year-old, evidently frustrated and annoyed, was shocked at Dean’s decision.

Benitez said: ‘When you have a player in the corner of the box, with the ball two or three metres away, he was pulling DeAndre and DeAndre was pulling him, and Lascelles was close enough.

“I cannot believe that every time he would put the ball in top corner and it’s clear chance to score, I cannot believe that.”

Benitez reverted back to the same three centre-half system that saw the club win 2-1 at Burnley, two weeks ago.

Lascelles, Federico Fernandez and the returning Ciaran Clark formed the partnership before Fernandez was forced off with a calf injury.

Yedlin dropped into the back three at half-time with Javier Manquillo dropping into the right wing back role with Matt Ritchie on the left.

When asked if he would appeal the red card, Benitez admitted he wasn’t sure.

“Don't know. I'm so disappointed,” the Spaniard replied.

“I cannot understand what happened. Everything you've done in terms of hard work with the players and managing the game against a good team, now it means nothing.”