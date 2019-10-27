Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce slams Wolves' Ruben Neves over Sean Longstaff red card – and talks a possible appeal
Steve Bruce has slammed Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves for ‘play acting’ that saw Newcastle United’s Sean Longstaff red-carded.
Longstaff’s challenge in the 82nd minute on Portugal international Neves was punished by referee Kevin Friend with a straight red, which will now see him miss the next three games.
Bruce thinks it was a harsh decision on the 22-year-old – although the manager does not think the club will appeal the call.
After the 1-1 draw at St James’s Park, Bruce said: “I think it is harsh. The behaviour of Neves, when they are rolling around - you know they are not hurt. If you are hurt you stay motionless.
“He (Longstaff) is not in control of his foot, but how can he be when he has just won the ball."
Asked whether the club will appeal the decision, Bruce said: “I can’t see us (doing that). I will have a look at it tomorrow.”