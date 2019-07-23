Newcastle United break transfer record for SECOND time in 2019 - £35m Joelinton deal confirmed
Newcastle United have broken their club transfer record to sign Brazilian striker Joelinton.
The 22-year-old Brazilian striker has joined the Magpies for a club record fee – believed to almost double the amount United paid Atlanta United for Paraguay international Miguel Almiron in January.
Reports suggest United have paid Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim around £35million for the player, with a fee potentially rising above £40million with add ons.
The statement confirming the news read: “Newcastle United have completed the permanent signing of forward Joelinton from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for an undisclosed club record fee.
“The 22-year-old becomes the Magpies’ first signing of the summer, putting pen to paper on a six-year deal which will keep him at St. James’ Park until the summer of 2025.
“The Brazilian frontman will wear the coveted number nine shirt for United, and could make his bow for the club in Saturday’s pre-season friendly at Preston North End.
“Joelinton began his career at Sport Recife in his homeland, making his first team debut at the age of 16 and netting three times in 12 outings before his move to the Bundesliga in June 2015.
“A year after joining Hoffenheim, he joined Rapid Wien on loan for two seasons, where he went on to net 21 goals in 79 appearances during a productive spell in the Austrian capital.”
Speaking after completing the move, Joelinton said: “I’m really happy to be here.
“I know it’s a large investment that the club has made in me, and that comes with a huge responsibility.
“I’m highly motivated and hope to give back on the pitch.”
Head coach Steve Bruce added: “The kid’s got an exciting time ahead of him. He’s a smashing young player and we’re obviously delighted to get him. It’s been going on for a little bit now, so to get him is great for everybody.
“He’s got everything that a modern-day player wants. He’s big, strong and athletic, and of course he’s got age on his side too which is vitally important.”