Jacob Murphy has sent a touching message to Newcastle United supporters after a gesture from the away end during their win over Leicester City earlier this month.

As Newcastle United cruised to a 3-0 win at the King Power Stadium, the 3,000 travelling fans covered the whole songbook from back-to-front as they celebrated their side’s route to yet another comfortable victory. Murphy’s brace and a strike from Harvey Barnes helped them to victory on that day.

The former Norwich City man was able to continue that stunning form in their subsequent games, with two goals and an assist against Manchester United and Crystal Palace. He, like many of his teammates at Villa Park, though, endured a tough night with the Magpies unable to test Emiliano Martinez on too many occasions.

His relationship with Alexander Isak has also won the Magpies numerous points this season, with his assist for Isak’s hat-trick strike against Ipswich Town back in December one of the most memorable ones of the campaign to date. Whilst he has racked-up goals and assists for fun in recent weeks and months, one thing has always eluded him - a chant from the Newcastle United terraces.

Jacob Murphy’s message to Newcastle United fans

Murphy’s form this season has seen talk of a potential England call-up crop up in conversation, whilst fan sentiment towards him has seen him go from a squad player to one of the most in-form players in the country - and the supporters have rallied behind that. Last year, Murphy issued a plea for supporters to get him a song going in the stands.

And against Leicester, that wish was granted by fans who sang his name to the tune of Lady Gaga’s Paparazzi. The song was noticed by Murphy who kissed the badge and waved towards those singing his name.

“It was lovely,” Murphy told the Gazette when asked about that moment. “I saw it on TikTok they originally got it going in a bar. It was nice that people started singing it, it means a lot.”

Thomas Tuchel watched on at St James’ Park on Sunday as Murphy impressed and there have been calls for the German to hand Murphy what would be his first ever international call-up. Having seen Dan Burn, a man almost three years his senior, being called-up by Tuchel for the first time earlier this year, there is certainly precedent for Murphy to be in Tuchel’s thoughts ahead of his next international squad.

“It would be wonderful but I’m just fully focused on my current form at Newcastle at the moment,” Murphy revealed when asked about a potential international call-up. “If we can get that European qualification we’ll see where we can land from there. If I can give him a headache then so be it.

“Dan showed age is just a number, he’s a close friend and huge inspiration to me so if I could follow in his footsteps that’d be awesome.”