LEIPZIG, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Mykhaylo Mudryk of Shakhtar Donetsk celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League group F match between RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk at Red Bull Arena on September 06, 2022 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Cathrin Mueller/Getty Images)

Brentford and Everton are also interested in a deal – however, the French side are willing to pay £25million plus extras for the 21-year-old, according to The Sun.

In other news, former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn has delivered his verdict on winger Jack Harrison and the reported interest from Newcastle United.

“I’ve been impressed with him ever since he’s been at the club,” Martyn told Express Sport as he discussed Harrison. “He’s had spells in and out the team but when I’ve seen him play he brings lots of energy - he’s a threat.

“He’s a goal threat as well as creating lots of chances. He’s started this season really, really well, with lots of assists and again comes up with important goals too. He’ll be wanting to and trying to make a late run at the England squad if he can.

