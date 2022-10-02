Newcastle United, Brentford and Everton linked with winger as Nigel Martyn talks Jack Harrison links
Nice are reportedly leading the race for Shakhtar Donetsk and Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk despite interest from Newcastle United.
Brentford and Everton are also interested in a deal – however, the French side are willing to pay £25million plus extras for the 21-year-old, according to The Sun.
In other news, former Leeds United goalkeeper Nigel Martyn has delivered his verdict on winger Jack Harrison and the reported interest from Newcastle United.
“I’ve been impressed with him ever since he’s been at the club,” Martyn told Express Sport as he discussed Harrison. “He’s had spells in and out the team but when I’ve seen him play he brings lots of energy - he’s a threat.
“He’s a goal threat as well as creating lots of chances. He’s started this season really, really well, with lots of assists and again comes up with important goals too. He’ll be wanting to and trying to make a late run at the England squad if he can.
“In terms of keeping him, that will depend on how on happy he is. If he’s happy, Leeds’ results are good and he’s starting nearly every game then I think he’ll be happy to stay. I think probably last year they were all in Raphinha’s shadow a little bit. He was shining before that and he’s now shining brightly again. Obviously Newcastle, financially, have got a lot of money so they can turn his head financially. But hopefully he loves playing for Leeds enough that he doesn’t need to make the move.”