Eddie Howe’s side have ten matches left to secure Champions League qualification, beginning this evening against Thomas Frank’s Brentford. With five games to play in the next 17 days, the Magpies kick-off a busy run of fixtures with a challenging clash against one of the Premier League’s in-form teams on the road.

The Bees have won five Premier League away games in a row and harbour aspirations of qualifying for Europe. The reverse fixture between these sides in December saw Brentford run-out comfortable 4-2 winners in one of the low-points of Newcastle’s season to date.

However, they were able to exact revenge just eleven days later when they triumphed 3-1 at St James’ Park in their Carabao Cup quarter-final clash.

With a full round of Premier League fixtures to be played this week, and nine other matches at the weekend before Newcastle travel to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Monday night, a positive result tonight is a must if they want to make sure they do not lose ground in the race for European football. Here, we take a look at everything fans need to know ahead of Newcastle United v Brentford:

When is Newcastle United v Brentford?

The Premier League clash between Newcastle United and Brentford kicks-off at 7:45pm this evening at St James’ Park. Peter Bankes will referee the match with Craig Pawson on VAR duty at Stockley Park.

Is Newcastle United v Brentford on TV?

No, tonight’s match will not be broadcast on TV in the United Kingdom. There is a full round of midweek Premier League fixtures, but there will be no coverage of the clash at St James’ Park on TV.

The round of league fixtures began last night with Wolves v West Ham, Arsenal v Fulham and Nottingham Forest v Manchester United. There will be six Premier League matches played tonight with the Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield being broadcast by Sky Sports.

Chelsea’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge rounds off the fixture list tomorrow night. That game will also be shown by Sky Sports.

How else can Newcastle United v Brentford be followed?

BBC Radio Newcastle and BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra will have full commentary of tonight’s game between the Magpies and the Bees. Alternatively, the Shields Gazette will bring you all the latest news, updates and reaction from events that unfold on Tyneside online and on our social media channels.

Newcastle United injury news

Howe will be without the services of Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Lewis Hall tonight as all three remain sidelined. Botman is expected to return to action in the coming weeks, but Hall has been ruled-out for the remainder of the campaign.

Lascelles, meanwhile, may be back before the season comes to an end but faces a race against time to do so. Anthony Gordon will also not feature tonight as he serves the final game of a three-match ban following his red card against Brighton last month.