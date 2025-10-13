Bruno Guimaraes has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for both Newcastle United and Brazil.

Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes started 69 consecutive Premier League games for the club before being rested for the trip to AFC Bournemouth last month.

It was a rare omission from the starting line-up that came amid a busy fixture schedule for Newcastle.

For Guimaraes, the fixture schedule is particularly relentless as he has to travel across the world to play for Brazil. In addition to playing almost every week for Newcastle, Guimaraes has started all five games for Brazil since Carlo Ancelotti was appointed as manager.

Bruno Guimaraes: An ‘indisputable’ player for Brazil

The midfielder has started 25 of Brazil’s last 30 games since the 2022 World Cup and has been described as an ‘indisputable’ starter for his country by Ancelotti.

High praise indeed, but with that comes added pressure on Guimaraes to maintain his fitness and consistency for club and country, something he has been able to do well in recent seasons.

Looking ahead to the 2026 World Cup, having already secured qualification, Guimaraes was asked about his important role in the Brazil squad.

"It's one of my best moments with the national team,” said the Newcastle captain via Globo Esporte. “The cycle was full of many things, very turbulent, a lot happened, but we grew and are strong in the final stretch, individually and collectively.

“We're doing well in every formation the coach uses. I want to continue to do well at my club to gain more and more space, make the coach happy, and remain a starter—I don't know if undisputed, but do a good job."

Guimaraes grabbed an assist in Brazil’s 5-0 win in South Korea on Friday and is set to feature again against Japan in Tokyo on Tuesday. Newcastle midfielder Joelinton is also part of the squad but didn’t get on the pitch in the South Korea match.

"The coach has instilled a lot of confidence, and I'm experiencing my best moment with the national team, which is important to me,” Guimaraes added.

“I'm happy to be returning to Japan, where I've had some great memories [winning the Olympics with Brazil]. We've studied Japan, and the important thing is what we'll do in the game.

“We don't know the lineup yet, but whoever takes the field will play great football. The World Cup is coming, and it's something our country is eagerly awaiting. We hope to do well, and I'm happy with the moment I'm experiencing."

Guimaraes was part of the Brazil squad in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Despite being among the pre-tournament favourites, the five-time world champions were knocked out on penalties by Croatia in the quarter-final.

"We understand that the group isn't defined, it's not set,” Guimaraes continued. “It's normal for the coach to want to experiment.

“A World Cup isn't about the starting eleven, it's about who you'll call up, who will help you off the bench. The group needs to be defined. The World Cup is approaching, and we want to participate and build rapport. Since the coach took over, we've had a very good run and hope to continue on this good path."

Bruno Guimaraes’ nightmare journey to Asia

Guimaraes’ journey to South Korea was initially a difficult one as his flight from Amsterdam was forced to turn around due to two broken windows. As a result, Guimaraes missed a day of training along with Joelinton.

But that didn’t stop Ancelotti from naming the Newcastle skipper in his starting line-up for the friendly match in Seoul.

"Two windows broke, we had to turn around,” Guimaraes explained. “I had a 40-hour flight, and [Ancelotti] asked, 'Are you okay?' I said, 'Of course, I want to be on the field, I want to play, I want to represent Brazil...'

“I still remember the celebration in 2002. As long as I have the strength to play, I want to wear this jersey. It's a tremendous honour to represent the national team."

Eddie Howe voices his concern at Brazil travel

Prior to Guimaraes and Joelinton leaving Newcastle to join up with the Brazil squad, head coach Eddie Howe admitted the international break was for from ideal for the midfield duo.

The pair will be involved in Japan on Tuesday before flying back to Newcastle with minimal training time before facing Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium on Saturday (3pm kick-off).

“I'm glad I'm not going with [Guimaraes],” Howe said. “We had a quick chat at the end of the game. I mean, what those players do that play for their countries, that have to travel those kind of distances - I know it sounds easy - you're going to play for your country, you're going to fly halfway across the world, it's a privilege, and don’t get me wrong, the players know that. But it is hard and it's hard on their brains, their bodies.

“But what I love about those two individual players is that when they come back to us after those journeys, they come back with such a passion to play for the club again.

“They're pleased to be with their teammates, and they're really focused on what we need to do. They're not reflecting back on what they've just done. Incredible people, and I hope they return safely and in the condition that they've left.”