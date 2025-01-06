Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be forced to make changes to the midfield in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup match against Arsenal.

The semi-final first-leg tie at the Emirates Stadium sees Newcastle without several key players. Captain Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar are suspended for the match while Callum Wilson, Nick Pope, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth remain sidelined due to injury.

Guimaraes has missed just seven matches for Newcastle since he arrived at the club from Lyon in 2022. The Magpies have failed to win all seven games without the Brazilian.

“Yeah, it’s big blow,” Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe admitted. “One of Bruno’s biggest strengths is that he’s always there for you, his appearance record has been brilliant for us. Especially when you consider the physical exertion he commits to each game.

“He’s been exceptional in every way so to lose him, a pivotal figure for us, is a big miss but we have big players that can fill his shoes as well so whoever I choose in that position I think that we have quality coming in.”

Guimaraes has formed a strong midfield partnership alongside Joelinton and Sandro Tonali as Newcastle have won each of their last six matches in all competitions with the trio starting. Sean Longstaff and Joe Willock started alongside Guimaraes when Newcastle beat Arsenal 1-0 at St James’ Park back in November while Lewis Miley has also came back into contention following a lengthy injury absence.

“Trying to find someone to play like Bruno is not easy,” Howe added. “No two players are alike and you have to look at who you bring in and try to make him play to the best of his own ability, his style really. So I have no doubt there will be a slight change for us to be without Bruno but [whoever comes in] he can do what he does. But that does not mean it cannot be effective for the team whatever change we do make.

Sandro Tonali (left), Bruno Guimaraes (centre) and Newcastle United teammate Joelinton | Getty Images

“We will have to try to look at that and find the right balance because the balance has been so good in the last few games. That is why we have executed what we have. To get the balance right with a new player coming in is something we will have to look at closely.

“It is a tight call. We probably have three or four options I can look at to do that. I have a pretty good idea in my own mind which way I will go.”

Miley hasn’t started a match for Newcastle since March 2024 but has been a regular on the bench over the past month. While he has been limited to just 12 minutes of competitive first-team football so far this season, Howe claimed he would have no reservations starting the 18-year-old at Arsenal.

“I have regular contact with Lewy, he’s in a good place,” Howe said. “He’s come back from his injury and he’s looked good, he’s trained now for a long period of time and he’s building that robustness that only training for that length can give you.

“He’s ready to play, I’d have no concerns about putting him into the team. He’s got that big game experience, he’s played in the Champions League at some tough grounds and done very well so he’s a valuable member of the squad.”