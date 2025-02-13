Newcastle United have turned to a few academy players to bolster numbers in training ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match at Manchester City.

Newcastle have several injury concerns heading into the match with Dan Burn (groin), Sven Botman (knee), Joelinton (knee), Harvey Barnes (thigh) and Jamaal Lascelles (knee) all managing issues. Anthony Gordon missed last Saturday’s 3-2 win at Birmingham City in the FA Cup fourth round with a thigh issue but is expected to be back available for The Magpies at the Etihad Stadium (3pm kick-off).

Gordon was spotted in training at Darsley Park on Wednesday, dropping a strong hint over his fitness heading into Saturday’s match.

Eddie Howe said about Gordon after Saturday’s match: “We hope [he’ll be back at Man City]. We've treated the cups the same for the past few years. Everyone that's fit we will take. So he's not here [at Birmingham], which means he's obviously got a problem.”

Newcastle sit level on points and goal difference with Man City in the Premier League table with only City’s superior goals scored record separating the sides between fifth and sixth.

After two positive cup results, Newcastle will be looking to get back to carry on the momentum back in the Premier League. The Magpies have lost two of their last three league games and have never won away at the Etihad Stadium since 2014.

Newcastle United call up academy players to train

Newcastle’s training gallery showed three Under-21s players training with the first team on Wednesday ahead of the trip to the Etihad Stadium. 17-year-old right back Leo Shahar, 21-year-old midfielder Jay Turner-Cooke and 17-year-old forward Sean Neave were all pictured in first team training this week.

Neave was an unused substitute for Newcastle’s 3-2 win at Birmingham at the weekend. Turner-Cooke and Shahar have both featured in friendly matches for The Magpies’ first team but have not made their competitive senior debuts for the club.

Shahar signed his first professional deal at Newcastle last season while Turner-Cooke’s current deal expires at the end of the season. Their call-ups come amid issues for Howe regarding his squad numbers.

The aforementioned injuries to Burn, Botman, Lascelles, Barnes and Joelinton paired with the exits of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly during the winter transfer window leave Newcastle with a depleted selection of players heading into a crucial run of fixtures.