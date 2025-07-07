Newcastle United have provided an official update on the future of striker Callum Wilson.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson’s contract at Newcastle expired on June 30, leaving him officially without a club and a free agent for the past week.

Newcastle are understood to have offered the 33-year-old a pay-as-you-play deal as part of negotiations regarding a new deal, but nothing has been agreed. Wilson started just two matches for The Magpies in the Premier League last season, though managed to maintain his fitness for the second half of the campaign, making 22 appearances in total - mostly from the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker joined Newcastle in 2020 from AFC Bournemouth for £20million and went on to score 49 goals in 130 appearances for the club. His 47-goal tally in the Premier League for Newcastle is only bettered by Alexander Isak (54) and Alan Shearer (148).

Newcastle United release Callum Wilson statement

Newcastle’s first-team players returned for pre-season training on Monday, but Callum Wilson was not among them.

The striker has been working for DAZN as a pundit at the FIFA Club World Cup and was in the United States over the weekend as part of the coverage of the Palmeiras v Chelsea match.

Newcastle officially confirmed Wilson’s departure with a farewell message from the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson said: “To all you Magpies...It's time to say goodbye after an unbelievable few years in the Toon.

“Thank you for everything. We stood strong together through the highs and some lows to help the club experience new heights.

“I am so proud to have worn the iconic number 9 shirt and to have added a little more history to it. Scoring at the Gallowgate End really is as special as they say.

“All good things come to an end but there's no doubt Newcastle United will always have a place in mine and my family's hearts. Thank you for the memories. CW9.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson has been linked with a move to newly-promoted Leeds United while Everton and West Ham United have also been credited with an interest as a free agent signing.

Eddie Howe loves Callum Wilson

Wilson is a favourite of Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe, who previously worked with him at AFC Bournemouth. The striker also scored the winning goal in Howe’s first victory as Newcastle head coach against Burnley in December 2021.

The nine-time England international went on to score 18 league goals for Newcastle during the 2022/23 season to help the club qualify for the Champions League. The Magpies qualified for the Champions League once again in 2024/25 and at the end of the final match of the season against Everton, Wilson went on an emotional solo lap of honour at St James’ Park in which he appeared to wave goodbye to the home supporters.

When asked about Wilson’s potential goodbye, Howe said: "What I can say is Callum Wilson is and has been just an incredible footballer for Newcastle, someone who epitomises the spirit that's got us to where we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Really professional, brave. I mean, to come here and be the number nine in the manner and the moment that he did in the club's history, it was a difficult moment."