Newcastle United can WIN the Carabao Cup - Steve Bruce
The Carabao Cup is a competition Newcastle United CAN win, according to head coach Steve Bruce.
Leicester City are the visitors to St James’s Park tonight – and Brendan Rodgers has picked his strongest available XI, while Bruce has had to patch up his war-weary troops after Spurs on Sunday.
Despite that, the head coach thinks glory in this competition is something that should not be seen as beyond the Magpies.
Speaking in his United matchday column, Bruce said: “This is a competition where clubs like us can win it. You always want a favourable draw, of course, and this is not an easy tie for either side, but it’s a big cup tie and we have to be ready for it.
“It’s always a bit special playing under the lights, too. I used to enjoy playing at night time – it always produces a really good atmosphere.”