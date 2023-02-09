It will be Newcastle’s first major tournament final since 1999 and first League Cup final since 1976 after Eddie Howe’s side beat Premier League opponents Southampton 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

And now attention quickly turns to the cup final at the end of the month with unprecedented demand expected for Newcastle’s first final match at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium. Many fans will have already booked hotels and made travel arrangements for the match but that cup final ticket is the last and most important piece of the cup final jigsaw.

The sale period for tickets is now officially over with many fans already securing a ticket and now we have entered the ballot period.

The Carabao Cup ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

The Magpies are set to face Manchester United in the final later this month.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final ticket update

A club article read: “Tickets will be sold online in priority periods based on specific criteria.

“During each priority period, eligible supporters will receive an email from the club. It is the responsibility of each supporter to ensure their contact details are correct in their online ticketing account.

“During their relevant priority period, supporters will be directed to purchase online at book.nufc.co.uk. Please note that sales for general admission tickets cannot be conducted in person or over the phone.”

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 26 (4:30pm kick-off) at Wembley Stadium.

Where to buy Carabao Cup final tickets?

Tickets will be able to be bought through the club website – book.nufc.co.uk.

Tickets went on sale on Monday, February 6 at 10am for fans in priority period one.

Subject to availability, priority periods four to seven will be subject to a ballot. Entering a ballot will not guarantee a ticket with successful applications informed at 5pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Fans could also guarantee a place in the final by purchasing a hospitality ticket or Club Wembley ticket, which would also ensure a place at the FA Cup semi-final and final matches at Wembley for a significantly greater cost.

How many tickets will Newcastle United be allocated for the Carabao Cup final?

Although Wembley has a capacity of 90,000, tickets are not split 50/50 between the two clubs involved. Newcastle have been allocated 32,761 tickets for the West End of Wembley Stadium.

How much will Carabao Cup final tickets cost?

Wembley ticket pricing comes in five categories depending on the seat location. Category one was the most expensive at £100 for adults, £75 for young adults and £50 for concessions. The cheapest category five tickets were priced at £40 for adults, £30 for young adults and £20 for concessions.

Cat1 - £100 Adults| £75 Young Adult| £50 Conc.Cat2 - £90 Adults| £67.50 Young Adult| £45 Conc.Cat3 - £72 Adults| £54 Young Adult| £36 Conc.Cat4 - £56 Adults| £42 Young Adult| £28 Conc.Cat5 - £40 Adults| £30 Young Adult| £20 Conc.

