Newcastle United Carabao Cup final tickets: Club release update ahead of Wembley final

It will be Newcastle’s first major tournament final since 1999 and first League Cup final since 1976 after Eddie Howe’s side beat Premier League opponents Southampton 3-1 on aggregate in the semi-final.

And now attention quickly turns to the cup final at the end of the month with unprecedented demand expected for Newcastle’s first final match at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium. Many fans will have already booked hotels and made travel arrangements for the match but that cup final ticket is the final and most important piece of the cup final jigsaw.

The Magpies are set to face Manchester United in the final later this month unless Nottingham Forest are able to overturn a 3-0 deficit at Old Trafford.

The Carabao Cup ahead of the Carabao Cup Semi Final 2nd Leg match between Newcastle United and Southampton at St James' Park on January 31, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

And following Newcastle’s progression to the final and several ticket queries from supporters, the club has provided a small update on the situation.

Newcastle United Carabao Cup final ticket update

A club tweet read: “Ticket information for the Carabao Cup final will be confirmed and announced in the coming days.

“Please note that our Box Office won't be able to assist with queries relating to the final until then. Full details will be announced on club channels as soon as possible.”

So the update is there is no real update but fans will be eagerly anticipating further information over the coming days.

When is the Carabao Cup final?

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup final is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 26 (4:30pm kick-off) at Wembley Stadium.

Where to buy Carabao Cup final tickets?

Newcastle United will be allocated a certain number of tickets to go on sale for the Carabao Cup final along with their opponents. Tickets will be able to be bought through the club website – nufc.co.uk/tickets.

Fans could also guarantee a place in the final by purchasing a Club Wembley ticket which would also ensure a place at the FA Cup semi-final and final matches at Wembley for a significantly greater cost.

How many tickets will Newcastle United be allocated for the Carabao Cup final at Wembley?

Although Wembley has a capacity of 90,000, tickets are not split 50/50 between the two clubs involved. While Newcastle’s allocation has not yet been released, last year’s final saw Liverpool allocated 32,999 tickets to be sold to supporters.

It is expected that The Magpies will be allocated a similar amount this month.

How much will Carabao Cup final tickets cost?

As per Newcastle’s brief statement, ticket prices have not been confirmed for the Carabao Cup final so far. However, we can still look back at last season’s cup final pricing to get a reasonable idea of how much supporters will have to pay in order to get a ticket.

Wembley ticket pricing comes in five categories depending on the seat location. Category one was the most expensive at £100 for adults, £75 for young adults and £50 for concessions. The cheapest category five tickets were priced at £40 for adults, £30 for young adults and £20 for concessions.