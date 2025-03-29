The Town Moor is set up and supporters have arrived for the event to celebrate Newcastle United’s historic Carabao Cup win over Liverpool earlier this month.

The win ended Newcastle’s 70-year wait for a domestic trophy and the celebrations will involve an estimated 150,000 supporters and run throughout Saturday afternoon until 8pm.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks are available to purchase on the Town Moor. The event is cashless and supporters are allowed to bring their own refreshments with the exception of alcoholic drinks.

Newcastle’s open-top bus parade will start at St James’ Park at around 4:30pm and last around 30 minutes before arriving at the Town Moor. The players and staff will be on stage at the Town Moor from 6:35pm.

The bus route will run down Gallowgate, along Percy Street and up Great North Road before arriving at the Town Moor on Saturday evening. Newcastle’s players will be presented on stage from 6:35pm on Saturday evening.

Before that, a replay of the Carabao Cup final as well as entertainment involving Ant & Dec, Alan Shearer and more will take place before the players arrive at the Town Moor. The event will conclude with a Sela ‘Spectacular Surprise’.

1:30pm: Town Moor site opens

2pm: Carabao Cup Final replay (Town Moor)

4pm: Main Stage entertainment starts (Town Moor)

4:30pm: Bus parade begins (St. James' Park)

5pm: Bus parade arrives at the Town Moor

5pm: Q&A with legends (Alan Shearer & Les Ferdinand)

6:35pm: Players on stage

7pm: Sela Spectacular Surprise

7:30pm: Event finishes

