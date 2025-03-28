Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have confirmed full details of their Carabao Cup winners celebrations on Saturday, March 29.

Just 13 days after Newcastle United’s 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, the club are hosting what is expected to be the city’s largest public event in recent history in the city centre and Newcastle Town Moor on Saturday.

An estimated 150,000 people are expected to be in attendance on the Town Moor and many more are set to line the streets from St James’ Park to Great North Road. Season ticket holders and members who registered their interest in the event have been sent their tickets, which will be scanned on arrival for access to the Town Moor event.

Now the club have officially announced the full schedule of the day.

Newcastle have announced the timings for Saturday’s celebrations in the city with supporters who have tickets advised to gather on the Town Moor from 1:30pm on Saturday afternoon. A bus parade will also start at St James’ Park at 4:30pm and last around 30 minutes before arriving at the Town Moor.

Newcastle’s main sponsor Sela are also involved with a ‘Spectacular Surprise’ before the event finishes at around 7:30pm. Sela have put on several displays for the club since becoming sponsors in 2023 - including a Champions League return display and a display in London ahead of the Carabao Cup final.

The sponsorship deal is worth around £25million per-season to Newcastle.

The schedule for the day is as follows...

1:30pm: Town Moor site opens

2pm: Carabao Cup Final replay (Town Moor screens)

4pm: Main Stage entertainment starts (Town Moor)

4:30pm: Bus parade begins (St. James’ Park)

5pm: Bus parade arrives at the Town Moor

5pm: Q&A with legends

6:35pm: Players on stage

7pm: Sela Spectacular Surprise

7:30pm: Event finishes

NUFC confirm alcohol ban and cashless event

Supporters will be able to bring their own food and drink to the event though no alcohol is permitted and bag checks will be in place. Food and drink vendors will be in place on the Town Moor but will only accept card payments.

Large bags (larger than ‘A4 size) will be subject to automatic searches with several items banned from the event.

In addition to alcohol, no chairs, camping equipment, flags, pyrotechnics, drones or pets are allowed into the event on the Town Moor.

What Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United Carabao Cup celebrations

Following the international break, this will be the first chance Newcastle’s squad and supporters have to celebrate the Carabao Cup win together since Wembley on March 16.

Looking ahead to the celebrations following the cup win, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “There has to be [a big celebration]. I certainly will be encouraging it, which is very rare for me, believe me. Usually I'm the other way.

“But no, we have to celebrate. We have to celebrate, hopefully with our supporters, with everyone that's waited so long.

“It is difficult because it's international duty. Players will be going off here, they're going everywhere.

“I think it's really important. I think hopefully with one, it can become more. There's no guarantee though. But I just think it proves we can do it.

“I've never had any doubts about our ability to lift our game. But you don't get many shots at this. You don't get many shots at a cup final. We had to try and take our opportunity and that's where the players delivered under pressure so well and so impressively.

“It also proved that we can mix our game against the very, very best. Now the challenge for us is to try and get there more often.”