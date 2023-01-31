Newcastle United Carabao Cup team confirmed: Eddie Howe makes call on Callum Wilson
Eddie Howe’s named an unchanged Newcastle United starting XI for a fifth successive game.
The club takes on Southampton at St James’s Park tonight in the second leg of the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final, and Howe has fielded the team which won the first leg last week 1-0 thanks to a goal from Joelinton. Callum Wilson is preferred up front to Alexander Isak, who is on the bench with Allan Saint-Maximin.
"You have to look at it as an independent game," said head coach Howe. "If you focus on that too much on the 1-0 lead, then you're in trouble. You go into protection mode and we don't want that."
NEWCASTLE UNITED: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton. Subs: Darlow, Dummett, Lascelles, Saint-Maximin, Ritchie, Lewis, Isak, Murphy, Anderson.
SOUTHAMPTON: Bazunu, Bree, Lyanco, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Alcaraz, Ward-Prowse, Armstrong, Adams. Subs: Caballero, Caleta-Car, Aribo, Orsic, Perraud, Mara, Edozie, Elyounoussi.