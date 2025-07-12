Newcastle United defeated Carlisle United in their first match of pre-season.

The majority of Eddie Howe’s squad returned to pre-season training on Monday as they begin to build their fitness ahead of a new campaign. Those not on international duty during the summer returned to Darsley Park at the beginning of this week, with those given extra time off expected to return in the near future.

The Magpies travel north of the border to take on Celtic in a pre-season friendly next weekend before they fly to Austria for a training camp. A trip to Singapore and South Korea will then take place at the end of July and beginning of August before back-to-back home matches against La Liga opposition on August 8 and 9 respectively.

However, Newcastle United’s pre-season campaign began on Saturday with a game against non-league side Carlisle United.

Newcastle United defeat Carlisle United

Newcastle United ran-out comfortable 4-0 winners against Carlisle United in a match played behind closed doors at Newcastle United’s training ground. The Cumbrians, managed by former Manchester City and Stoke City boss Mark Hughes, were relegated from League Two last season and will play in the Enterprise National League next year.

Goals from Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy and Ben Parkinson secured the win for Howe’s side on a blisteringly hot day on Tyneside. Howe named two completely different teams for each half as a whole host of players got minutes under their belt.

As noted on the club’s website, the team sheet for each half read:

Newcastle United (first half): Nick Pope, Kieran Trippier, Jamaal Lascelles, William Osula, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Alex Murphy, Lewis Miley, Trevan Sanusi, Leo Shahar, Sean Neave

Newcastle United (second half): John Ruddy, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Joe White, Harrison Ashby, Ben Parkinson, Travis Hernes

Longstaff’s first half strike saw the Magpies head into the break one goal to the good before three unanswered second half goals secured the win. Anthony Elanga, whose move to Newcastle United was confirmed on Friday night, watched from the sidelines as his new club began pre-season in the perfect way.

Elanga moves to St James’ Park for an initial £52m with £3m in add-ons and said upon joining the Magpies: "I'm excited, I'm really happy but most importantly I'm ready. I'm ready to put on this black and white top to really fight for this team and give everything for the passionate fanbase that lives and breathes football.

"I had an amazing two years at Nottingham Forest, they really helped me to become the player I am today, but I'm really happy to be here now. The club won a trophy last season and are building something unique, something special that I really want to be part of.

"I really want to buy into the culture, into the DNA of this club. I'm really happy to be here and I can't wait to get started."

Elanga could make his debut for the club against Celtic next weekend.