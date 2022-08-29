Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

£100m Newcastle United duo miss out

Ahead of kick-off, Newcastle's influential midfielder Bruno Guimaraes was confirmed to have picked up a ‘knock’.

Eddie Howe said after the match that the Brazilian is likely to miss the midweek trip to Liverpool and the upcoming home match against Crystal Palace.

One notable player in attendance at Molineux was record signing Alexander Isak, who arrived from Real Sociedad for £60million ahead of the match.

Unfortunately, despite Newcastle submitting the relevant paperwork for the Swede in time for the match, the player is still awaiting his work permit as he stood by the tunnel while the players warmed up and was forced to watch the match from the stand. He is set to be cleared in time for Liverpool.

Matt Ritchie continues to play his part

Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle United celebrates with team mates and manager, Eddie Howe after scoring their team's first goal during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Howe has stressed the importance of having players like Matt Ritchie as part of the Newcastle dressing room.

Although the 32-year-old’s future at the club is uncertain and he is unlikely to play a significant role on the pitch, his off field conduct continues to impress.

As the players finished their warm up at Molineux, Ritchie went over to his starting teammates, shook their hand and individually encouraged them ahead of the match.

It’s small gestures like that from experienced pros that emphasise the unity Howe has helped create amongst his squad.

Newcastle United Co-Owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi, Newcastle United Co-Owner and Chief Executive Officer of PCP Capital Partners Amanda Staveley and Newcastle United's CEO Darren Eales look on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Wolves’ tactical shift to deal with winger threat

Just before the half-hour mark, Wolves defender Nelson Semedo picked up the first booking of the afternoon after bringing down Allan Saint-Maximin.

Over an hour on a yellow card against Saint-Maximin was sure to be a tall order for the Portuguese international.

In an attempt to alleviate Newcastle's threat and the risk of a second booking for Semedo, Wolves boss Bruno Lage opted to have his full-backs switch to the opposite flanks for a spell in the match.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United protests to Referee Peter Bankes after Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers (not in picture) scores a goal which is later disallowed after a VAR review during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

It proved somewhat successful as Semedo was given a breather from Saint-Maximin’s persistent running down the left and didn’t commit another foul for the remainder of the match.

Newcastle United’s CEO gets a first hand look at side as transfer deadline looms

Darren Eales attended his first Premier League match since officially becoming Newcastle’s new chief executive officer last Monday.

He watched on alongside Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi as Newcastle had 64% possession and 21 shots without causing the opposition any real problems for the majority of the match.

The Magpies also limited Wolves at the other end but one moment of class from Ruben Neves saw the hosts lead 1-0.

Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s problems in the final third are well documented and were apparent once again. Isak’s arrival is a welcome boost in that regard.

But one area yet to be addressed this summer on the transfer front is the midfield. The absence of Guimaraes saw Newcastle lack any real conviction with the ball.

With only a few days left of the transfer window, bringing in a midfielder is a priority.

A different side to Allan Saint-Maximin

When Pedro Neto won the ball off Ryan Fraser and broke down the left, it looked as though the home side would put the game to bed as in the closing stages as Newcastle were outnumbered at the back.

But from nowhere, Saint-Maximin sprinted from deep inside Wolves’ half to Newcastle’s box in an attempt to stop Raul Jimanez making it 2-0.

The 25-year-old couldn't prevent the Mexican finding the back of the net but was the furthest outfield player back when it did. Fortunately for Newcastle, the goal was ruled out by VAR for a foul on Fraser by Neto in the build-up.

The disallowed goal highlighted a side to Saint-Maximin we are seeing more of under Howe. His work for the team and willingness to track back and help out defensively has not gone unnoticed.

Sven Botman’s front-row view of Saint-Maximin’s stunner

As Newcastle pushed for an equaliser, a tactical shift saw Sven Botman pushed into attack as the Magpies got bodies forward.

And in the final minute of normal time, United’s pressure finally paid off as Hwang Hee-Chan’s botched clearance of Jacob Murphy’s cross fell kindly to Saint-Maximin on the edge of the penalty area.

Without even taking a touch, the Frenchman volleyed the ball straight into the right corner of the goal to make it 1-1. The opening month of the season has seen several spectacular goals scored by Newcastle, but this was the pick of the bunch.

And Botman had a front-row seat of the strike as he instinctively moved out of the way just in time for Saint-Maximin to connect.

The Dutch defender said: “I was up front the time that Maxi scored and I was just thinking what everyone was thinking which is ‘what an amazing goal’.”

Bruno Lage and Eddie Howe’s contrasting responses to wantaway players

Following the match, both Lage and Howe were asked about potential departures before the transfer window closes.

And Lage dropped a bombshell when asked about Willy Boly’s absence from Wolves’ matchday squad.

The Portuguese manager confirmed that the defender didn’t turn up for the match in an attempt to force through a move to Nottingham Forest.

“He was in the squad list and he didn’t come,” he revealed. “I have a good relationship with him. He has a proposal in his hands and he wants to go, that’s my feeling when I’m talking with him.

“I said to him, ‘look, I understand, but you need to understand I need to put you in the squad because I need a top player like you on the bench. After that, Boly made his own decision.”

Eddie Howe was asked about Martin Dubravka's absence amid speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United.

But his response was simply: “Martin, I don’t know. I’ve been preparing for the game.”