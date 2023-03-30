Al-Rumayyan, who became Newcastle’s chairman after the £305million takeover of the club back in October 2021. The takeover made Newcastle the club with effectively the richest owners in world football with PIF owning an 80% stake.

Chairman of Newcastle United, Yasir Al-Rumayyan (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

And speaking at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) Institute Priority Summit in Miami on Thursday, Al-Rumayyan claimed PIF’s combined assets now exceed half a trillion pounds.

“PIF when the Crown Prince [Mohammed bin Salman] became the Chairman back in 2015, we had $150billion [approximately £100billion based on 2015 conversion rates] assets under management, today we're around $650billion [£525.6billion] and our target by the end of 2025, we want to go to $1trillion. By the end of 2030, we're hoping to between somewhere between $2-3trillion.”

These latest projections provide further evidence of the ambitions of Newcastle’s owners as well as their enormous wealth.

On the one-year anniversary of the Newcastle takeover last October, Al-Rumayyan wrote an open letter to supporters.

“Thank you for your incredible support,” the Magpies chairman wrote. “I am very conscious of the contributions that you all make – on and off the field.

"Football clubs are driven by their fans. And this club’s fans are more passionate and more committed than any others. I have seen for myself on many occasions how Newcastle fans have lifted our team.