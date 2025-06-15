Newcastle United will be competing in the 2025/26 Champions League and will be eagerly anticipating the competition’s group phase draw.

Newcastle competed in the 2023/24 Champions League and were handed a ‘group of death’ due to their UEFA coefficient ranking.

The Magpies were drawn into a group with eventual finalists Borussia Dortmund, 2025 Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain and seven-time winners AC Milan on their return to Europe’s elite club competition for the first time in over 20 years.

Newcastle will return to the Champions League after finishing fifth in the Premier League and securing qualification through the new UEFA European Performance Spot rule that was introduced alongside the expanded competition.

It will be Newcastle’s first time competing in the new Champions League format, which has scrapped the group in favour of a large 36-team league table where each side plays eight other clubs.

Champions League format explained

For the 2024/25 season, UEFA introduced a new group phase across all three European competitions. The phase has seen each tournament expanded from 32 to 36 teams.

Each team plays eight other sides, four from each of the four coefficient pots and home and four away. The eight best-performing teams from those eight games qualify for the last-16 while those ranked ninth through to 24 enter a knockout play-off round.

Teams ranked 25th to 36th exit the competition.

But unlike previous tournament formats, there is no filtering through the competitions for under-performing sides. Teams that do not qualify for the next stage of the Champions League are knocked out and do not enter the knockout rounds of the Europa League as they would have done under the previous format.

Newcastle United UEFA coefficient explained

Newcastle have the lowest UEFA coefficient of any side that has already qualified for the 2025/26 Champions League. Newcastle have only been in Europe once during the five-year UEFA coefficient calculation period which saw them exit the Champions League by finishing bottom of their group.

One win and two draws from six matches did not give Newcastle a coefficient large enough to surpass the Premier League’s default coefficient. As a result, The Magpies enter the Champions League with a base Premier League coefficient of 23.039 - the same coefficient as Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in Europe this coming season.

UEFA Champions League draw details

The Champions League group phase draw will take place on Thursday, August 28 where they will discover their opponents. Four games will take place at St James’ Park and four away from home.

To provide an idea of what the Champions League group phase could look like for Newcastle next season, we have simulated a draw that is accurate to the teams expected to be taking part in the competition as well as the coefficient rankings they have.

From pot one, our simulation drew Newcastle at home to Barcelona and away to Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. As Newcastle can’t be drawn against pot one sides like Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, they have a higher likelihood of facing Real Madrid and Barcelona as well as Inter Milan, Bayern Munich or holders PSG or Borussia Dortmund once again.

From pot two, we simulated The Magpies being drawn against Bayer Leverkusen at home and Benfica away - two sides the club are familiar with facing in European competitions.

From pot three it was Ajax at home and Serie A champions Napoli away while Newcastle were simulated to face Red Star Belgrade at home and Celtic away from pot four.

Just to give an idea of how Newcastle’s Champions League schedule could look, here is the simulated fixture list and dates.

NUFC’s simulated Champions League match schedule

Matchday 1: September 16/17/18: Napoli (A)

Matchday 2 September 30/October 1: Barcelona (H)

Matchday 3: October 21/22: Red Star Belgrade (H)

Matchday 4: November 4/5: Benfica (A)

Matchday 5: November 25/26: Bayer Leverkusen (H)

Matchday 6: December 9/10: Real Madrid (A)

Matchday 7: January 20/21: Ajax (H)

Matchday 8: January 28: Celtic (A)

Please remember this is just a simulation, not the actual draw - Newcastle’s actual Champions League schedule could look quite different but this is an example of the type of sides they can expect to face along with the fixture dates.

The prospect of facing Real Madrid at the Bernabeu is certainly a mouth-watering, albeit very challenging one for Eddie Howe’s side. Hosting Barcelona at St James’ Park is also fitting as it’s where Newcastle’s Champions League journey first started back in 1997 with a 3-2 win courtesy of a Tino Asprilla hat-trick.

Should Newcastle finish between ninth and 24th in the league phase table, two-legged knockout play-offs will take place on February 17/18 and 24/25 in 2026. If Newcastle finish in the top eight or win their knockout play-off tie, the last-16 ties will take place on March 10/11 and 17/18.

Quarter-final ties take place on April 7/8 and 14/15 and the semi-finals are scheduled for April 28/29 and May 5/6.

The Champions League final will take place on May 30 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the same city where Newcastle won the Inter Cities Fairs Cup, their last major European honour, in 1969.