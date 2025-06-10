UEFA have confirmed the key Champions League dates ahead of Newcastle United’s return to the competition in 2025/26.

Newcastle secured Champions League qualification via the Premier League’s European Performance Spot (EPS) on the final day of the 2024/25 season.

Although Newcastle lost 1-0 to Everton at St James’ Park, Aston Villa’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United was enough for The Magpies to finish fifth on goal difference and secure Champions League qualification.

For the first time ever, six English clubs will be competing in the Champions League group phase. UEFA’s introduction of EPS rules for the two countries with the best-performing club sides granted fifth place in the Premier League a spot in the Champions League in addition to the usual top four.

And Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League success despite finishing 17th in the Premier League granted them a Champions League spot for the coming season. UEFA have confirmed the two extra places for Premier League clubs in the Champions League in 2025/26 with Newcastle and Spurs qualifying alongside Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

Newcastle United confirm official Champions League draw date

Newcastle competed in the 2023/24 Champions League, which was the final season the competition used its old group stage format. The Magpies were drawn into a ‘group of death’ alongside Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan.

Despite strong displays home and away to PSG, Newcastle picked up just one win in their six group stage games and ended up finishing bottom of their group.

The new format will see Newcastle play eight group phase games against eight different opponents. Although The Magpies are one of the lowest-ranked sides in the competition in terms of a UEFA coefficient, it will not have a major impact on the difficulty of their draw as they will face two clubs from each of the four pots.

Newcastle will be in pot four for the group phase draw, entering as the low-ranked side other clubs will be looking to avoid once again.

Newcastle have stated that the group phase draw will take place on Thursday, August 28 where they will discover their opponents. Four games will take place at St James’ Park and four away from home.

NUFC Champions League match schedule

The scheduling for the matches is as follows...

Matchday 1: September 16/17/18

Matchday 2 September 30/October 1

Matchday 3: October 21/22

Matchday 4: November 4/5

Matchday 5: November 25/26

Matchday 6: December 9/10

Matchday 7: January 20/21

Matchday 8: January 28

Should Newcastle finish between ninth and 24th in the league phase table, two-legged knockout play-offs will take place on February 17/18 and 24/25 in 2026. If Newcastle finish in the top eight or win their knockout play-off tie, the last-16 ties will take place on March 10/11 and 17/18.

Quarter-final ties take place on April 7/8 and 14/15 and the semi-finals are scheduled for April 28/29 and May 5/6.

The Champions League final will take place on May 30 at Puskás Aréna in Budapest, the same city where Newcastle won their last major European honour in 1969. But let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves!