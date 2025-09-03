Newcastle United Champions League squad list has been confirmed. | Getty

The Newcastle United 2025/26 Champions League squad has been confirmed.

Newcastle United have submitted its Champions League squad to UEFA following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

UEFA rules state that clubs must submit a ‘List A’ of up to 25 players eligible to feature in the Champions League group phase matches by September 2, a date that has now passed.

In addition, clubs can submit a ‘List B’ of players who meet certain criteria no later than the day before any matchday.

Newcastle will open their Champions League campaign at home to Barcelona at St James’ Park on September 18 (8pm kick-off). The Magpies then face Union Saint-Gilloise (A), Benfica (H), Athletic Club (H), Marseille (A), Bayer Leverkusen (A), PSV Eindhoven (H) and Paris Saint-Germain (A).

Newcastle sold Alexander Isak and club-trained player Sean Longstaff over the summer but have bolstered the squad with the additions of Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale, Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey, Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

UEFA rules punish Newcastle United when submitting squad list

UEFA rules stating clubs must have four ‘club-trained’ players in their squad in order to reach a full quota of 25 players have punished Newcastle this season.

The sales of Elliot Anderson and Sean Longstaff over the past two summers mean Newcastle have no senior club-trained players in their squad. 19-year-old Lewis Miley, who does not need to be named in the ‘List A’ squad due to his age, is the only recognised first-team player who meets the ‘club-trained’ criteria.

A club-trained player is any player registered with their current club for at least three full seasons between the ages of 15 and 21, regardless of nationality.

With no club-trained players in their ‘List A’, Newcastle are restricted to naming a squad of just 21 players opposed to the maximum allocation of 25.

Unlike the Premier League, players born on or after January 1 2004 do need to be named in the ‘List A’ unless they have been eligible to play for their club for an uninterrupted period of two years.

It was this rule that saw Lewis Hall named in Newcastle’s ‘List A’ during their previous Champions League campaign as a new signing but is now eligible for ‘List B’ and won’t take up a squad place. Miley will also be named in ‘List B’, which gives Eddie Howe more options when naming his squad.

UEFA rules also require at least three goalkeepers to be named across the two squad lists, something Newcastle won’t have an issue with.

Newcastle United 21-man UEFA Champions League squad list

Excluding Hall and Miley, Newcastle have 25 senior players eligible to be named in the club’s Champions League squad, but only had 21 spaces available to fill.

Players such as Harrison Ashby, who was made available for a loan move over the summer, and fourth-choice goalkeeper Mark Gillespie miss out, which left Howe with two more players to omit from his squad.

Third-choice goalkeeper John Ruddy was an option to miss out if Newcastle were to name an Under-21s goalkeeper on their ‘List B’.

Emil Krafth missed out of Newcastle’s Champions League squad last time as he recovered from a serious ACL injury but has proven to be a dependable squad player under Howe. Jamaal Lascelles captained Newcastle during their previous Champions League campaign but has fallen down the pecking order amid stiff centre-back competition.

Midfielder Joe Willock is yet to feature for Newcastle this season with the addition of Jacob Ramsey reducing his chances of featuring.

The club also tried to offload William Osula on deadline day after agreeing a deal to sign Yoane Wissa. The Danish striker has only started games for Newcastle in emergencies or against lower-league opposition in the cup competitions.

Ultimately, Newcastle cut Ruddy and Lascelles from the squad, with the full list confirmed below.

Newcastle United Champions League ‘List A’

Goalkeepers

Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders

Kieran Trippier, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman

Midfielders

Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Jacob Ramsey, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Elanga, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

Forwards

Yoane Wissa, Nick Woltemade, William Osula