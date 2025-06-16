Newcastle United have confirmed ticket prices for the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup at St James’ Park.

Newcastle season ticket holders can now opt in to the club’s cup scheme to secure tickets for cup matches at St James’ Park in 2025/26.

The Magpies will be back in the Champions League with at least four home matches in the league phase and potential knockout round matches to follow. Eddie Howe’s side will also be looking to defend their Carabao Cup title having won the trophy at Wembley Stadium back in March.

And the ticket details for season ticket holders have now been revealed.

Newcastle United confirm Champions League prices

Newcastle season ticket holders can join up to three cup schemes for the separate competitions. Fans can enrol in one, two or all three schemes for the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

A standard adult ticket for the Champions League is priced at £60, while the FA Cup is £30 and the Carabao Cup is £20. Full ticket information is available via the club website.

£60 for Champions League matches marks a £5 increase on Newcastle’s previous Champions League cup scheme prices from the 2023/24 season. But it is still less than Aston Villa’s Champions League prices for last season, which saw the cheapest adult ticket at Villa Park priced at £70.

The ticket announcement comes after Newcastle confirmed that season ticket prices would increase by 5% for the 2025/26 season.

A standard adult season ticket is now priced from £695 for ‘category three’ seating up to £1,221 for ‘Platinum Club Premium Seating’. Season tickets can be renewed but will not go on general sale.

Instead, supporters who don’t have season tickets can pay to be a ‘member’. While a membership does not guarantee a ticket, it allows fans to enter ticket ballots and purchase tickets through the club website.

An ‘unavoidable’ change for Newcastle United

Following the change in season ticket prices, Newcastle chief executive Darren Eales said: “Raising ticket prices is a decision we make reluctantly but it is one that is unavoidable if we are to keep pace and build towards our collective ambitions.

"In a world of profit and sustainability rules, we must continue to face up to challenging decisions and find a balance that keeps football affordable while ensuring the club is able to compete. Without this approach, achieving the sustainable success we all crave simply becomes impossible.

"We continue to relentlessly pursue other revenue opportunities, and we have achieved rapid commercial growth to fuel our progress, as well as offsetting growing operational costs."

Speaking about ticket costs and matchday revenue, Eales told the media earlier this year: “We’re still way behind [in terms commercial revenue). So, with pricing we have to bear that in mind. Tottenham get double our revenue on a match day.

“It’s one of the factors regarding the stadium. It allows us have more fans in and allows us provide that hospitality level that helps us to be able to perhaps getting people up from London for that high-end corporate. That helps us to also make more tickets more affordable.”