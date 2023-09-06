Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle will officially mark their return to the Champions League after over 20 years away when they visit the San Siro on Tuesday, September 19 (5:45pm kick-off BST).

Tickets will go on sale from 3pm on Wednesday, September 6 to season ticket holders with 65 and above away points. All tickets are priced at £42.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The loyalty points requirement will be reduced twice daily from Thursday, September 7 at 10am and 4pm, subject to availability. Supporters will be required to enter their date of birth and place of birth when purchasing tickets.

A limited allocation of away tickets will be open to season ticket holders who do not meet the away point threshold via a ballot system which will be live for 24 hours following the final away points reduction.

Detailed information is available at www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/ac-milan-a-ticket-news-23-24.

Further ticketing details will be announced in due course with Newcastle set to host Paris Saint-Germain on October 4 (8pm kick-off BST) and Borussia Dortmund on October 25 (8pm kick-off) before travelling to Dortmund on November 7 (5:45pm kick-off BST) and Paris on November 28 (8pm kick-off BST).