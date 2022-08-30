Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle are the biggest net spenders in the Premier League in 2022 with around £210million spent on the arrivals of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn as well as the summer additions of Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and now Isak.

Further targets are still being assessed and looked at, but Howe doesn’t anticipate any ‘major’ signings before the transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday.

“I don't expect to be [active] to be honest,” Howe admitted. “We're very pleased with the business we’ve done.

Eddie Howe, the manager of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on August 28, 2022 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"As I say, with the injuries we have, we believe they are short term so there will be a bit of short term pain around the squad but longer-term with those bodies we’re very strong.

"That’s not to say we’re totally closed off, we’re obviously still looking but I don't expect any major business to be done."

Newcastle currently have five key senior players fighting injury problems with Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson and Jonjo Shelvey all experiencing hamstring issues but only Shelvey’s is believed to be serious.

Emil Krafth (knee) is a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury at Tranmere Rovers last week.

Despite the injury issues, Howe is happy with the squad he has at his disposal.

“If the window closed now, I’d be happy,” he added. “We haven’t signed huge numbers but I think sometimes be a strength because the dynamic of the group doesn’t change as much but I do think we’ve signed quality and that’s the important thing.”

Howe went on to reveal that any business Newcastle conduct late in the window is likely to be a loan.

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been linked with a potential loan move. The Magpies have also been linked with potentially hijacking Everton’s move for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Leander Dendoncker, who could be available for as little as £8.5million.