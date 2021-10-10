Newcastle United chasing PSG striker, Wolverhampton Wanderers join race to sign former Arsenal midfielder

The match at St. James’ Park will be Newcastle United’s first since their Saudi-backed takeover was complete and tickets have completely sold out as fans flock to see the start of a new era without Mike Ashley in charge.

The Magpies have been linked with a host of fresh faces as they look to gradually transform the club into a trophy-winning team full of big names and a long list of honours.

Sky Bet are currently offering odds on Newcastle to sign hte likes of Philippe Coutinho, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to join the club before February of next year – in fact, Lionel Messi and Neymar are both only 33/1 to make the move from Paris to Tyneside.

Here are the best of today’s Premier League rumours...

1. Foxes keen on Isco Leicester City are interested in signing Real Madrid star Isco, as are Everton. (Fichajes)

2. Wolves join Mags in Ramsey race Aaron Ramsey has already been linked with Everton, West Ham United and Newcastle United, and now Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined the race. (Corriere dello Sport)

3. Ronaldo tells Reds to sign Juve man Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to fork out for his old Juventus teammate Federico Chiesa - but it would set them back by £85m. (CalcioMercato)

4. Klopp keen on Wolves winger Jurgen Klopp wants to bring Adama Traore to Anfield as the Liverpool manager looks to add a refreshing look to his attacking options. (El Nacional)