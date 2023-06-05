Newcastle United & Chelsea transfer target undergoes medical ahead of £52m move
Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte will not be moving to the Premier League despite interest from Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.
The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is set to join Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 side triggered a £52million release clause in his contract. Chelsea were understood to be close to signing Ugarte but were edged out by PSG after a late U-turn.
Newcastle were also reportedly interested in the Uruguayan with sources in Portugal claiming a summer transfer bid was being considered - but The Magpies didn’t make a move. Clubs were put on high alert after Ugarte rejected a new contract offer from Sporting that would have increased his release clause to £70million.
Instead, he became available for £52million as PSG pounced. The player had his medical in Paris on Monday, June 5 with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the midfielder will sign a deal until June 2028.
PSG are also set to sign former Newcastle transfer target Marco Asensio with the former Real Madrid midfielder also undergoing a medical in the French capital on Monday.
Newcastle are in the market for two central midfielders in the summer transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to prepare his side for a return to Champions League football after a 20-year absence. The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Wednesday, June 14 and closes on Friday, September 1.