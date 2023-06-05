News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United & Chelsea transfer target undergoes medical ahead of £52m move

Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte will not be moving to the Premier League despite interest from Newcastle United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Dominic Scurr
By Dominic Scurr
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST

The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is set to join Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 side triggered a £52million release clause in his contract. Chelsea were understood to be close to signing Ugarte but were edged out by PSG after a late U-turn.

Newcastle were also reportedly interested in the Uruguayan with sources in Portugal claiming a summer transfer bid was being considered - but The Magpies didn’t make a move. Clubs were put on high alert after Ugarte rejected a new contract offer from Sporting that would have increased his release clause to £70million.

Instead, he became available for £52million as PSG pounced. The player had his medical in Paris on Monday, June 5 with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the midfielder will sign a deal until June 2028.

PSG are also set to sign former Newcastle transfer target Marco Asensio with the former Real Madrid midfielder also undergoing a medical in the French capital on Monday.

Newcastle are in the market for two central midfielders in the summer transfer window as Eddie Howe looks to prepare his side for a return to Champions League football after a 20-year absence. The transfer window opens for Premier League clubs on Wednesday, June 14 and closes on Friday, September 1.

