The 22-year-old defensive midfielder is set to join Paris Saint-Germain after the Ligue 1 side triggered a £52million release clause in his contract. Chelsea were understood to be close to signing Ugarte but were edged out by PSG after a late U-turn.

Newcastle were also reportedly interested in the Uruguayan with sources in Portugal claiming a summer transfer bid was being considered - but The Magpies didn’t make a move. Clubs were put on high alert after Ugarte rejected a new contract offer from Sporting that would have increased his release clause to £70million.

Instead, he became available for £52million as PSG pounced. The player had his medical in Paris on Monday, June 5 with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claiming the midfielder will sign a deal until June 2028.

PSG are also set to sign former Newcastle transfer target Marco Asensio with the former Real Madrid midfielder also undergoing a medical in the French capital on Monday.