Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United came from behind to beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at Molineux on Sunday.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes both scored from outside the box in the final 15 minutes of normal time to cancel out Mario Lemina’s opener and continue Newcastle’s strong start to the season. The victory moved The Magpies up to third in the table with 10 points from their opening four matches.

Here are five talking points from the game...

Three changes as Eddie Howe decisions questioned

Howe made three changes from the side that beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St James’ Park before the international break with Fabian Schar returning from suspension in place of Emil Krafth. Lewis Hall also started over Lloyd Kelly while Harvey Barnes, who scored the opener against Spurs, dropped back to the bench with Jacob Murphy favoured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandro Tonali also remained on the bench after starting twice for Italy during the international break as Newcastle went with the familiar trio of Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff. The decision to drop Barnes and refrain from starting Tonali, in particular, was questioned by supporters on social media when the team news dropped at 3:15pm on Sunday afternoon.

Explaining his team selection, Howe said: “We had a few players today who will have been disappointed not to start. We made changes to the team against Tottenham and they were tactical so Lloyd, Emil and Harvey came out, and they all played well against Tottenham but every game is very different.

“I've got to try and find a way to try and win the next game. It was no reflection on those players but the most important thing is the players respond in the right way.”

Harvey Barnes of Newcastle United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Newcastle United FC at Molineux on September 15, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. | Getty Images

£115m Newcastle United triple change made early

Despite controlling the game well in the opening 20 minutes, Newcastle regressed and went behind through a quick attacking move by Wolves that was finished off by Mario Lemina as the home side ended the first half stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a luxury Howe has had at his disposal this season is the ability to make impactful changes off the bench and he did just that with the triple change of Barnes, Tonali and Joe Willock as Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff made way. Although changing two of his midfield three was a tactical decision made by Howe, The Magpies boss claimed afterwards that Isak’s withdrawal was due to an eye issue after taking a knock to his face in the first half.

All three players came on and made an impact with Willock creating five chances in the second half, including Barnes’ winner while Tonali also put in a cultured shift in midfield as Newcastle regained a foothold in the game and ultimately turned things around.

Kieran Trippier’s introduction later in the half also had a positive influence on the match as Newcastle turned things around shortly after his introduction.

Newcastle’s moments of quality turn the game around

Newcastle managed to do something they hadn’t done since April 2023 and April 2018 respectively on Sunday. The first was coming from behind to win a match away from home (the last being at Brentford) and the second was scoring two goals from outside the box in the same Premier League game for the first time since a 2-1 win at Leicester City in April 2018 in which Ayoze Perez and Jonjo Shelvey found the net from distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Schar’s goal to draw Newcastle level may have had a slice of fortune about it with a deflection off Craig Dawson’s head but it was exactly the spark the visitors needed heading into the final 15 minutes - without it, they quite possibly would not have gone on to pick up a point, let alone three.

It was a trademark effort from Schar as he returned to the side with a bang. But if Schar’s effort was a trademark finish, Barnes’ was even more so as he received Willock’s pass, cut inside from the left and curled the ball emphatically with his right foot into the top right corner of the goal to give Newcastle the lead.

Two moments of real quality and a bit of good fortune saw Newcastle turn things around and, in turn, pick up their first Premier League win at Molineux since 2011.

Schar's deflected long-ranger sent Newcastle on their way to turn the game around. | AFP via Getty Images

Eddie Howe’s uncharacteristic reaction as James Bunce gets dressing room invitation

Much like the win over Spurs, Sunday was another reminder of what matters to Newcastle and that’s results. The ‘civil war’ narrative behind the scenes holds less weight and becomes quieter as long as The Magpies are flying high at the right end of the Premier League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Darren Eales and sporting director Paul Mitchell were sat alongside each other in the stands at Molineux with the Sky Sports cameras cutting to the duo looking somewhat uncomfortable as Newcastle trailed 1-0 before turning things around. Performance director James Bunce was also sat with them in the stands.

After another largely underwhelming display from his side, two moments of real class aside, Howe’s delight at full-time and in particular when Barnes’ strike found the net was evident from the stands. The Magpies boss often cuts quite a cool and composed figure on the touchline but couldn’t mask his emotions after the winning strike as he embraced assistant Jason Tindall in celebration.

It’s the most animated Howe has possibly been on the touchline since Barnes’ late comeback winner at St James’ Park against West Ham United back in March. The celebrations continued after the match with Howe pumping his fists to the travelling supporters.

After the game, Newcastle’s new performance director Bunce was part of Newcastle’s dressing room celebratory photo along with Howe, his coaching staff and players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United's English head coach Eddie Howe celebrates after the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on September 15, 2024. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP) | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle enjoy a 29-year throwback

After donning a modern Adidas update on the iconic 1995-96 away shirt for the first time, Newcastle enjoyed their best start to a Premier League season after four games since that very campaign 29 years ago.

Back in 1995, Newcastle won all four of their opening games to the season before losing the fifth at Southampton. This season, Howe’s side have picked up 10 points out of a possible 12 and sit third in the table.

If they manage to win at Fulham on Saturday, they will not only better the start from the 1995-96 season, they will go top of the Premier League for at least 24 hours with Manchester City and Arsenal going head to head on Sunday.

It still hasn’t been convincing in terms of the performances from Newcastle, but it’s hard to argue with the results the side are getting right now.