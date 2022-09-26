England are in action again on Monday evening when they face Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

The Three Lions have already been relegated from the highest tier of the competition following Friday night’s 1-0 defeat to Italy, and are still yet to win or score a goal from open play in this year’s tournament.

For their part, Newcastle United could be represented by both Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier in Monday’s clash.

Nonetheless, with Gareth Southgate’s men in poor form and now just one game away from the World Cup, all eyes will be on Wembley this evening before attentions turn back to domestic competition in the coming days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

Leeds United target Kai Wagner will “absolutely” be sold to a European club by MLS outfit Philadelphia Union in January, but the Whites will be “far from the only club” interested in securing a deal for the full-back. (Tom Bogert)

Newcastle United head of recruitment, Steve Nickson, has personally tracked Ajax utility Edson Alvarez, who is also a target for Chelsea. The Mexican international can operate as both a central midfielder and a centre-back. (The Athletic)

Tottenham are considering a move for Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier as a replacement for current stopper Hugo Lloris, according to Phil Hay. He said: “It’s quite interesting that Spurs are one of the clubs looking at him as Lloris is getting into his mid-30s now and he is out of contract in 2024 and you would assume that Tottenham would now be looking at a succession plan for him. Pretty eventful time for Meslier but this season he has looked better than he ever has and has been a top-class goalkeeper.” (The Athletic)

Newcastle United could make a bid for Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij in January. The Magpies could reignite a prior interest in the Dutchman, with the 30-year-old out of contract in Italy at the end of the season. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Crystal Palace will be “at the front of the queue” if Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher becomes available, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke. He said: “I’m sure it’s a move that Crystal Palace would love to do. We’ll have to wait and see what Graham Potter’s plans are for Conor Gallagher. Does he see him fitting into his Chelsea side going forward as well? It’s a clean slate for Gallagher, and for everybody at Chelsea now under Potter. But if he was to become available, I’m sure Crystal Palace will be right there at the front of the queue.” (GIVEMESPORT)

Offers for Brighton midfielder talent Moises Caicedo are “expected” in January, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation, including Liverpool and Chelsea. The Seagulls will demand at least £50 million for the player. (Ben Jacobs)

Arsenal target Douglas Luiz will end up leaving Aston Villa for the Emirates, according to journalist Simon Phillips. He said: “The situation there if he does become a free agent, Chelsea will probably have a look at it. But I think he’ll end up joining Arsenal.” (GIVEMESPORT)