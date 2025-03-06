Newcastle United’s commercial partnership with Sela has been given worldwide recognition after the club’s official accounts confirmed a major boost.

Newcastle’s commercial growth has been stunted by the Premier League’s controversial Associated Party Transaction rules since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund takeover in October 2021. But The Magpies were able to strike a club-record shirt sponsorship deal with PIF-owned company Sela in 2023.

The multi-year deal is understood to be worth around £25million per season and helped Newcastle’s commercial revenue increase 90% to £83.6million for the 2023-24 campaign.

Sela have played an active role as sponsors at Newcastle with a drone light show above St James’ Park to mark the return of Champions League football, a River Tyne projection show last summer as well as the ‘Unsilence the Crowd’ campaign which saw the introduction of ‘world-first’ haptic Newcastle shirts for deaf supporters. Sela also gave its front-of-shirt sponsorship to the Royal National Institute for the Deaf for Newcastle’s 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur last season.

Sela x Newcastle United - the world’s most award-winning football partnership in 2024

In 2024, Newcastle’s partnership with Sela was recognised with a total of 72 awards across the globe in various categories including sports, experiential, equality and diversity, innovation, creative and fan engagement - making it the ‘world's most award-winning football partnership’.

A statement shared by Newcastle about the awards read: “Industry recognition included the prestigious President's Award and Grand Prix titles at The Drum Awards in London, as well as a further 32 gold awards across other awards ceremonies.

“The partnership also won the coveted 'Brand of the Year' at the Shorty Impact Awards in Los Angeles, Best Fan Solution at Leaders Sports Awards, Best Fan Engagement at Clio Sports in New York and Sports Technology of the Year at the Sports Business Awards in London.

“Meanwhile, the partnership received an Honour for Innovation in Football from the World Football Summit in Riyadh, adding to a Football Technology Award at the Social Football Summit in Rome.”

Newcastle United chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone ‘incredibly proud’

Newcastle’s chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone has overseen the club’s commercial growth thanks to deals with the likes of Sela, Noon and Adidas in recent seasons.

"We are incredibly proud of our partnership with Sela,” he said. “Our work together has enabled us to engage, inspire and connect with different communities locally and globally, transcending football along the way.

"These awards underline the creativity, innovation and effectiveness of our partnership, not just in comparison to football and other sports, but up against the most admired and high-profile commercial partnerships anywhere in the world.

"Sela has proved to be much more than a brand on the front of our shirt. Creating the unforgettable and the Spectacular, Sela has led the way in showing brands how to build connections that are deep and meaningful, both with fans and wider audiences.

"On behalf of Newcastle United and our supporters, I'd like to say a huge thank you to Sela and their incredible team, for delivering such creativity, dedication and passion for the club and our city."