Newcastle United 'clinch' summer transfer for defender ahead of Celtic and Brighton and Hove Albion
Newcastle United have lined up their first summer transfer, according to a report.
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:16 am
RTE report that the club is set to sign Galway United teenager Alex Murphy.
The left-back has been linked with Celtic, Torino and Brighton and Hove Albion.
However, Murphy, 17, reportedly reportedly chose Newcastle following discussions on Tyneside.
Murphy – who signed his first professional deal in January – can move to England when he turns 18 on June 25. He was on the standby list for the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 squad last October.