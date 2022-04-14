Newcastle United 'clinch' summer transfer for defender ahead of Celtic and Brighton and Hove Albion

Newcastle United have lined up their first summer transfer, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 8:16 am

RTE report that the club is set to sign Galway United teenager Alex Murphy.

The left-back has been linked with Celtic, Torino and Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, Murphy, 17, reportedly reportedly chose Newcastle following discussions on Tyneside.

Murphy – who signed his first professional deal in January – can move to England when he turns 18 on June 25. He was on the standby list for the Republic of Ireland’s Under-21 squad last October.

