Here, we round up all the latest stories that have emerged today from St James’s Park and beyond:

Gary Neville on PL postponements

It was announced yesterday that Newcastle’s trip to Everton had been postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flamengo's Gabriel Barbosa is reportedly a target for Newcastle United in January (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

A statement released by the club read: ‘A number of players and staff members have returned positive results during routine PCR tests in recent days, while several players have suffered injuries during an extremely busy period of fixtures.’

The request to postpone the game was granted by the Premier League, meaning that despite their relegation rivals having games postponed recently, it is the first game Newcastle will miss following a busy festive schedule.

This provoked strong reaction from many, including Gary Neville, who wrote on Twitter: ‘The PL and EFL ( in particular ) have got to stop these cancellations unless in exceptional circumstances. Each club has 40-50 players including youth team as a minimum. If it’s the carabao cup or EFL trophy they find a team without fielding the first 11. Get on with it.’

Brazilian striker links

Callum Wilson’s injury setback against Manchester United means Newcastle may use the January window to find a replacement for the striker and could turn to Brazil for the answer.

The Mirror are reporting that Newcastle United could make a move to sign Flamengo striker Gabriel Barbosa on loan in January. Barbosa, known as ‘Gabigol’, has scored 12 times in 18 games in the league this season.

The report also states that Darwin Nunez was a target for the Magpies, however, it is believed that Benfica are unwilling to sell the striker in January.

Newcastle ‘close in’ on Trippier signing

Kieran Trippier’s proposed move to Newcastle United could be completed as early as next week - according to the Telegraph.

Trippier has been linked with a move to Tyneside ever since the takeover of the club was completed in early-October, but it now, according to these reports, appears that a move is close to being completed.

Trippier moved to Atletico Madrid in 2019 and won La Liga under Diego Simeone last season.

The full-back has reiterated his desire to return to the Premier League and has previously worked under Eddie Howe whilst the pair were at Burnley.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.