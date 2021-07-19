Newcastle United close in on transfer deal as Sunderland legend urges Magpies to consider £3m swoop
Newcastle United are closing in on their first transfer deal of the summer – but it’s not the incoming fans are hoping for.
Florian Lejeune is set to return to Alaves on a permanent basis – ending his four-year association with the Magpies.
“Florian’s on his way to Spain,” revealed Steve Bruce after the club’s shock pre-season defeat to York City.
"It looks as if something is going to happen there. It’ll put a few quid in the coffers.
"He’s going back to Alaves where he was on loan, and there’s something imminent."
Here’s the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle:
Newcastle ‘interested’ in Chelsea midfielder
Newcastle are reportedly interested in taking Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old enjoyed his full season of Premier League football at West Bromwich Albion last term – making 30 appearances and netting two goals.
He returned to Stamford Bridge hoping to force his way into Thomas Tuchel’s plans, however another temporary switch is growing more likely.
The Blues do not want to sell their academy graduate and a loan deal is said to suit Magpies head Steve Bruce and his reported reduced transfer budget.
Crystal Palace, however, are also keen on his signature, according to The Sun.
Magpies urged to reconsider defender deal
Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has urged Newcastle to reconsider a move for West Brom captain Kyle Bartley.
Latest reports claimed United will not be pursuing a £3m move for the former Leeds loanee, though Phillips believes his signing “could be a top deal”.
He told Football Insider: “I think it’s a fair price for his age and where he’s coming from.
“He’s a solid defender and you could have seen him and Lascelles forming a good partnership. I think for £3m plus his wages it’s not going to kill you.
“He possibly wouldn’t have played week in, week out. But he’s also got that experience which could be vital for Newcastle next season.
“He was definitely one of the best players at West Brom after Allardyce came in last season. He’s a leader on and off the pitch as well, which helps. It could be a top deal.“