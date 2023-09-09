Watch more videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will be searching for solutions during the international break after a disappointing start to the season.

The Magpies have won once and lost three times so far, and they haven’t looked like the defensively solid side that achieved qualification for the Champions League last season. Speaking of the Champions League, Newcastle will be in European action when they return from the break, and that adds pressure for Eddie Howe, who needs to find a way to ensure his men improve quickly.

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Barella reports

Reports in Italy are claiming Sandro Tonali was not Newcastle’s first choice this summer.

Corriere Dello Sport, via SportWitness, claim Inter Milan star Nicolo Barella was the club’s first choice this summer before they moved on to Tonali on the back of rejection. Barella was key in helping Inter reach the Champions League final last season, and the Italian giants were not going to allow him to leave.

Newcastle had more success convincing Milan to sell Tonali for £60million, although he is a different kind of midfielder, being more defensive.

Guimaraes deal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are said to be closing in on a new deal with Bruno Guimaraes.

According to Football Insider, Guimaraes is set to become the best-paid player in Magpies history as the club look to tie him down long term. Talks have been ongoing amid interest from elsewhere, and it’s reported Newcastle are ‘close to a breakthrough’ in the talks.