Newcastle United close to £30m sale of forward
Newcastle United could bank up to £30million from the sale of Ayoze Perez.
The forward, under contract for two more years, is close to joining Leicester City after talks this week.
Perez – the club’s leading scorer for the past two seasons – is discussing personal terms with the Premier League team. The 25-year-old, signed as an unknown from Tenerife as an unknown five years ago, suggested that it was “time for a change” late last season.
Speaking to the Gazette in May, Perez said: “Obviously, it’s always going to be in my heart, whatever happens. This place, this city, this club – everything is going to be in my heart forever.”
Perez’s expected exit comes just three days after manager Rafa Benitez formally left the club. The 59-year-old’s contract expired on Sunday following the breakdown of talks over a new deal at St James’s Park.