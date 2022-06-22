On the latest episode of the Mouth of the Tyne Podcast, our writers Dominic Scurr, Miles Starforth and Joe Buck reflect on the second week of the transfer window and the latest developments at Newcastle United.
The Magpies are still chasing deals for Lille's Sven Botman and Reims' Hugo Ekitike but progress has been lacking.
But there has been significant developments in the goalkeeper department with one departure and one potential incoming. Freddie Woodman has departed for Preston North End while Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope looks set to be the next arrival on Tyneside.
