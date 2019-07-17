Newcastle United close to transfer breakthrough
Joelinton’s in talks over a move to Newcastle United – after being left out of Hoffenheim’s squad.
The striker’s club today revealed that the 22-year-old is in talks with a Premier League club.
And that club is understood to be Newcastle, who today appointed Steve Bruce as Rafa Benitez’s successor at St James’s Park.
Steve Nickson, United head of recruitment, has been overseeing the club’s transfer business since the departure of Benitez last month. Nickson has been working on the deal for Joelinton – who joined Hoffenheim four years ago – for some time. Salomon Rondon – who spent last season on loan at St James’s Park – is set to sign for Benitez at Dalian Yifang.
Meanwhile, Bruce is due to link up with Newcastle’s squad in China tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s Premier League Asia Trophy fixture against West Ham United in Shanghai. The club was beaten 4-0 by Wolverhampton Wanderers in Nanjing tonight.